SCOOP: Anti-Israel Washington state human-rights commissioner appears to have term renewed

Han Tran, who has accused Israel of “genocide,” appears to have been renewed for another term on the Washington State Human Rights Commission, an official state panel.

Tran, whose term ran from June 2022 to June 2026 according to the commission website, was recorded participating in a July 23 commission meeting in a video that the state panel uploaded to YouTube on Monday.

The commissioner, who also serves as a member of the Northshore School Board, wrote in September 2025, while she was on the commission, that “it feels strange to speak about the Jewish Holocaust while Palestinians are being starved by Israel, bombed and denied the right to return home.” She added that “if the sins of the past were not left unresolved, we would not carry the debt owed to evil today.”

“Antisemitism was being instrumentalized to justify the slaughter of Palestinians,” Tran wrote. “Hurt people can hurt people.” She also accused Zionists of conflating “Israel, Zionism, Jews and Judaism as a shield to justify the ongoing displacement of Palestinians and military actions in Lebanon, Syria and Yemen.”

Tran also wrote that the phrase “‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’ requires context,” and that, “in practice, achieving a Jewish-majority state required apartheid and occupation.”

On April 17, 2025, the commission adopted an antisemitism resolution, which Tran championed, that condemned Jew-hatred but stated that “criticism of Israeli policies, opposition to Zionism or advocacy for Palestinian human rights do not inherently constitute antisemitism.”

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson is charged with appointing commissioners. (JNS sought comment from Tran, the governor’s office and the commission.)

Ferguson, a Democrat, said in July that he will appoint someone to a vacancy left by former commissioner Luc fils Jasmin, who resigned after backlash for antisemitic comments, first reported in JNS.