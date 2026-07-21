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Opinion

Apple Maps and cartographic erasure

Discrimination is embedded in the app’s zoom function; at an average level of magnification, Arab localities appear on the map while neighboring Jewish communities do not.

Daniel Winston
A Jewish man and a Palestinian man take in views of the Jewish town of Efrat (foreground) and the Palestinian city of Bethlehem (background) on Dec. 17, 2014. Credit: Miriam Alster/Flash90.
A Jewish man and a Palestinian man take in views of the Jewish town of Efrat (foreground) and the Palestinian city of Bethlehem (background) on Dec. 17, 2014. Credit: Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Daniel Winston
Daniel Winston Daniel Winston
Daniel Winston is an American-Israeli therapist, lecturer and author. He volunteers in the IDF reserves, as an MDA medic, in ZAKA, and in the Israel Police Search and Rescue Team.
(July 21, 2026 / JNS)

A map is a statement of reality. What appears on a map exists. What doesn’t might as well not exist at all. That is why Apple Maps’ treatment of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria deserves scrutiny and explanation.

This is not about a border dispute or a debate over settlements. It’s not an argument about final-status agreements. The issue is something simpler and, for that reason, more revealing: Apple Maps appears to apply one visibility standard to Arab communities and another to Jewish communities.

This discrimination is embedded in the app’s zoom function. At an average level of magnification, Arab localities appear on the map while neighboring Jewish communities do not. To make the Jewish communities appear, the user must zoom in closer. In cartographic terms, Apple appears to assign lower visibility thresholds to Arab communities and higher visibility thresholds to Jewish communities.

This distinction matters because the issue is not prominence but visibility. A locality on a regional map becomes part of a user’s understanding of the landscape. A locality that does not appear effectively vanishes. Apple Maps repeatedly gives visibility to Arab localities while withholding it from neighboring Jewish communities that are often larger, more populous and more regionally significant.

Moreover, it is the default navigation app on all Apple devices. So if one were only to use it, a person has no choice but to see those particular maps. Google Maps does not display a similar phenomenon.

This Apple map should show nearly 20 Jewish towns and cities in Judea with a total population of roughly 17,000 Jews. The only two labeled are Aderet to the north and Har Amasa in the south, both over the so-called “Green Line.” Source: Screenshot/Apple Maps.
This Apple map should show nearly 20 Jewish towns and cities in Judea with a total population of roughly 17,000 Jews. The only two labeled are Aderet to the north and Har Amasa in the south, both over the so-called “Green Line.” Source: Screenshot/Apple Maps.

Consider Ariel, home to approximately 20,000 residents. It contains a university, industrial zones and municipal institutions, and serves as one of the principal population centers in the region. Yet Apple Maps displays Salfit, with roughly 11,000 residents, and even Marda, with only about 2,400 residents, when Ariel remains absent.

The pattern repeats itself several times: Kedumim contains approximately 5,000 residents, yet Jinsafut, with roughly 2,600 residents, and Al-Funduq, smaller still, appear at magnifications where Kedumim does not. Eli, with approximately 4,500 to 5,000 residents, requires greater magnification than Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, which has roughly 2,600 residents. Near Nablus, Yitzhar, home to roughly 1,600 residents, requires greater magnification than neighboring Arab localities such as Asira al-Qibliya and Madama.

The most striking examples occur regarding Gush Etzion. Efrat contains more than 11,000 residents and serves as one of the principal population centers in the area. Alon Shvut contains roughly 3,500 residents, Bat Ayin contains approximately 1,700 and Kfar Etzion approximately 1,200. Yet, once again, Apple Maps assigns visibility to nearby Arab localities with very small populations at geographic scales where these Jewish communities remain absent.

Particularly revealing are localities such as Wadi an-Nis and Khirbet Abdallah Ibrahim. These are not regional centers. They are not large municipalities. They are tiny localities whose populations are measured in the hundreds rather than the thousands. Yet Apple Maps displays them at magnifications where Efrat remains invisible.

A map that reveals villages measured in hundreds while concealing a town measured in tens of thousands is making a decision that cannot plausibly be explained by population, municipal significance, transportation importance or economic activity. At some point, coincidence becomes implausible.

Apple is free to offer whatever explanation it wishes. It can point to algorithms, classification systems, data providers, cartographic methodologies or technical architecture. Large corporations invariably retreat into the language of process whenever they are confronted with uncomfortable outcomes. Yet none of those explanations alter the underlying reality visible on the screen.

Imagine the reverse situation: a mapping platform on which large Arab communities routinely disappear until users zoom in further while smaller Jewish communities appear effortlessly. No one would accept assurances that the discrepancy was merely technical. Journalists would investigate. Activists would mobilize. Editorial boards would demand answers. The resulting outrage would be immediate and entirely justified.

The same standard should apply to Jewish communities. Maps are not neutral instruments. They shape perception. They determine what users see when they glance at a region and what they fail to see. They influence which places feel established, significant, and real. Visibility is not a trivial technical feature. It is a form of recognition. Invisibility, by contrast, is a form of marginalization.

Apple presents itself as a company committed to diversity, inclusion and equality. Yet in one of the most politically sensitive regions in the world, its mapping platform appears to operate according to a simple rule: Arab localities are visible first, while Jewish communities come second.

Perhaps Apple can explain the pattern. Perhaps it cannot. But until it does, the evidence points towards a deeply troubling conclusion: Apple Maps has created a cartographic hierarchy based on discrimination against Jewish communities.

This should be, at best, a source of embarrassment. If Apple dislikes the conclusions people draw from its maps, however, there is an obvious remedy: Fix them.

The author contacted Apple for comment and did not receive a response as of press time.

Anti-Israel Bias Judea and Samaria
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