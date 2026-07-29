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News   Israel News

IDF soldiers seize Hezbollah weapons in Southern Lebanon

Troops also opened fire toward a suspect approaching “in a manner that posed a threat to them.”

JNS Staff
Hezbollah weapons seized by Israel Defense Forces soldiers in Southern Lebanon, July 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Hezbollah weapons seized by Israel Defense Forces soldiers in Southern Lebanon, July 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
(July 29, 2026 / JNS)

Israel Defense Forces troops have seized dozens of weapons in Southern Lebanon in recent days as part of ongoing operations against Hezbollah in the security zone, the military said on Wednesday.

Troops seized Kalashnikov rifles, rocket-propelled grenades, explosive devices, ammunition and other military equipment during searches targeting Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure, according to the military.

Separately, the military said soldiers opened fire at a suspect who approached an IDF position in the Ras Bayada area “in a manner that posed a threat to them.”

The troops initially fired warning shots. When the suspect ignored repeated calls to stop, they opened fire to neutralize the threat, the military said. The condition of the suspected terrorist was not immediately known.

The announcement came after the IDF last week confirmed the launch of a “Safe Zone” pilot program in Southern Lebanon that will see Israeli troops redeploy from designated areas.

The U.S. State Department said that the Lebanese military launched its first operations to take over control of villages near the Israeli security zone in Lebanon.

“Pilot zone operations began in the villages of Froun, Srifa and Zawtar al-Gharbiya in accordance with the Trilateral Framework and under the auspices of the Military Coordination Group for Lebanon,” State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott stated.

The three villages straddle the Litani River at the edge of the security area that the IDF established to combat Hezbollah.

Defense and Security Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Hezbollah
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