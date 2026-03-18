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Josh Weiner

Josh Weiner

Josh Weiner is chief strategy officer at North American Values Institute (NAVI).

Josh Shapiro
Opinion
Gov. Shapiro: Help wanted for Philly schools
There is an extremism problem in the School District of Philadelphia. It represents an opportunity for a governor with presidential aspirations.
Aug. 20, 2025
Josh Weiner
Northbrook library
Opinion
Library’s OK to show anti-Israel film creates its own controversy
Mar. 24, 2025
Cliff Smith