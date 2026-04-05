More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israeli jets strike Iranian chemical and missile infrastructure

Hundreds of terror sites linked to Tehran and Hezbollah were hit over the weekend.

Apr. 5, 2026
Joshua Marks

Israeli jets strike Iranian chemical and missile infrastructure

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Israeli Air Force F-15 taking off for a strike mission from an undisclosed base after early-morning attacks on Iranian regime infrastructure near Tehran. Credit: Israeli Air Force.
Israeli Air Force F-15 taking off for a strike mission from an undisclosed base after early-morning attacks on Iranian regime infrastructure near Tehran. Credit: Israeli Air Force.
( Apr. 5, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli warplanes struck a petrochemical complex in southwestern Iran on Saturday that the military said was an essential site for producing and exporting chemical materials to the regime’s armed forces, including a “critical component for ballistic missiles” used to target the Jewish state.

As part of the strikes in Mahshahr in Khuzestan province, the Israeli Air Force targeted a site housing one of two main facilities used to produce materials for explosives, ballistic missiles and other weapons.

Graphic showing petrochemical factories in Mahshahr, in southwest Iran, that the Israeli military says produce chemical elements used by Tehran to make weapons. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.
Graphic showing petrochemical factories in Mahshahr, in southwest Iran, that the Israeli military says produce chemical elements used by Tehran to make weapons. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.

“The damage to this infrastructure is expected to disrupt the regime’s ability to use the materials produced at the facility for manufacturing various types of weapons intended to target the State of Israel,” the Israel Defense Forces said, adding that the attack is part of an “ongoing phase aimed at deepening the damage to the core systems and foundations of the Iranian terror regime.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said following a situation assessment on Sunday that “the petrochemical industry has provided the terrorist organization—the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps—with about $18 billion over the past two years, directly serving Iran’s ballistic missile production industry.” He warned that as long as rocket fire toward Israeli civilians continues, “Iran will pay painful prices that will erode and collapse its national infrastructure.”

Jerusalem and Washington launched joint operations against the Iranian regime on Feb. 28, targeting senior leaders along with elements of its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and internal security forces as part of a broader campaign to neutralize Tehran’s threat to Israel and the wider Middle East.

Over the past 24 hours, Israeli fighter jets struck more than 120 air-defense and missile targets in central and western Iran, the military said on Sunday morning.

The targets included Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ballistic-missile array sites, drone production and launch facilities, and air-defense batteries, according to the IDF.

“The dismantled air-defense systems constituted a threat to the Israeli Air Force’s fighter jets, and their dismantling contributes to maintaining the Israeli Air Force’s air superiority over Iran,” the military said.

Simultaneous waves of strikes against targets in Iran and Lebanon were carried out over the weekend, hitting more than 200 sites linked to Tehran and its terror proxy Hezbollah, according to the IDF.

In a video message posted on X on Saturday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue “crushing the terror regime” and wished Israelis a “good week” as the war with Iran and its proxies entered a new phase.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on his Truth Social platform on Saturday that “many of Iran’s military leaders” had been “terminated, along with much else, “with this massive strike in Tehran,” referring to the latest wave of joint U.S.-Israeli attacks on the regime, including a video of the bombardment.

The joint campaign has been codenamed “Roaring Lion” by Israel and “Epic Fury” by the United States.

In a statement on Saturday night, the military said its air force struck dozens of Iranian regime targets across several regions, including an IRGC complex used to store weapons such as ballistic missile launchers, facilities for the production, storage and development of anti-aircraft ballistic missiles, and Iranian air-defense systems.

In Lebanon, the IDF said it hit more than 140 Hezbollah sites, including a training camp, weapons depots, launch positions, Radwan Force headquarters and other infrastructure in Beirut and across the country.

Ground troops continued operating in Southern Lebanon, the military added, saying units from the 91st, 146th and 36th divisions killed dozens of Hezbollah terrorists in airstrikes and close combat, uncovered weapons caches and tunnel shafts, and fired more than 400 artillery shells at Hezbollah positions over the past day.

The IDF said another strike by the 215th Brigade, under the 162nd Division, destroyed a Hezbollah command site housing several drones that had been used to launch unmanned aircraft at Israeli forces and territory, and that troops found additional firearms, vests and ammunition during the operation.

Since the Hezbollah operation began, the air force has carried out more than 2,000 strikes in support of ground troops, using fighter jets, combat helicopters and remotely piloted aircraft, the IDF said later Sunday, releasing footage highlighting cooperation between the IAF and ground forces in Southern Lebanon.

IAF control centers maintain direct communication with ground units, accompanying operations across multiple sectors, directing troops in the field and eliminating threats at times in close proximity to Israeli forces, according to the statement.

Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, the IAF commander, held a situational assessment at Northern Command with Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo to review operational plans and air‑ground requirements going forward, the military added.

The IDF also published radio communications from helicopter and fighter‑jet pilots supporting ground forces in Southern Lebanon.

“The IDF will continue to deepen its operations against the Iranian terror regime and the Hezbollah terrorist organization in parallel, in order to remove threats to civilians of the State of Israel,” the military said.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Iran
Joshua Marks
Joshua Marks Joshua Marks
Joshua Marks is a news editor on the Jerusalem desk at JNS.org, where he covers Jewish affairs, the Middle East and global news.
EXPLORE JNS
Medicine doctor surgery
U.S. News
Mandel Foundation gives $50 million to Cleveland Clinic
“The expansion of our emergency services will help us better care for patients with the most serious injuries, ensuring they receive the specialized treatment they need, when it matters most,” the hospital said.
Apr. 5, 2026
Challah
U.S. News
Georgia state Senate candidate apologizes ‘sincerely’ for Passover ad with challah in Jewish newspaper
“My intent was to honor our Jewish neighbors and friends,” Nathalie Kanani stated. “We are all human, and even with the best intentions, honest mistakes can happen.”
Apr. 5, 2026
Hatzolah staff treat a patient in London. Credit: Hatzolah UK.
Antisemitism
Fourth suspect arrested in connection with London Hatzola ambulance arson
The man was recognized by police officers while attending a court hearing of the three other suspects connected to the case.
Apr. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on March 26, 2026 in Washington, D.C. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Open the F**kin’ strait, you crazy bastards,’ Trump tells Iran
The U.S. president warned that the U.S. military will begin targeting Iranian power plants and bridges on Tuesday if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened.
Apr. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops in Gaza
Israel News
IDF troops eliminate Gaza terror cell
The cell posed an immediate threat to Israeli forces in northern Gaza, according to the military.
Apr. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Kanye West
Antisemitism
Ye stages comeback with sold-out LA concert
The event, which was attended by 70,000, comes just over two months after the rapper, also known as Kanye West, publishing an apology letter for antisemitic remarks.
Apr. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump’s Iran strategy explained
Mar. 31, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
America armed the Gulf states for decades. Why won’t they fight?
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
America learned to seize Iranian assets, but not to keep them
Stephen M. Flatow