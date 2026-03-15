Eight hurt as Israel under fire from Iran, Hezbollah

At least eight people have been injured since the early hours of Sunday, according to Magen David Adom, as Israel continues to come under Iranian and Hezbollah missile fire that has triggered nationwide sirens and caused fires and property damage.

Two men were wounded on Sunday afternoon when Iranian missile fire struck central Israel, MDA said. A 60-year-old man in Bnei Brak suffered moderate glass shrapnel wounds to the head, and a 70-year-old man in nearby Ramat Gan sustained light blast injuries. Both were taken to Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center’s Ichilov Hospital, where they were listed in satisfactory and good condition, respectively.

A 46-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman suffered light blast injuries, including ringing in their ears, in the Petach Tikvah area and were taken by MDA to the city’s Beilinson Hospital.

Fragments from an Iranian missile struck the building where the U.S. consul general in Israel lives on Sunday.

תיעוד | רסיס מטיל איראני פגע בבניין מגוריו של קונסול ארה"ב בישראל https://t.co/8xGgXhqOSh | @inbartvizer pic.twitter.com/iIe9DUeYC5 — החדשות - N12 (@N12News) March 15, 2026

Police bomb disposal experts worked to remove a rocket fragment from the building that penetrated through the street and reached the parking garage level, Jerusalem police said. No casualties were reported.

Two men suffered light injuries while running for shelter during an Iranian missile barrage, Magen David Adom reported earlier on Sunday afternoon.

MDA teams were providing medical treatment and evacuating the men, aged 62 and 44, to Ichilov Hospital.

Public broadcaster Kan released footage showing a fire breaking out at an impact site in central Israel.

Tel Aviv District police, Border Police officers and bomb disposal units were deployed to several impact scenes to handle cluster munition warhead fragments, authorities said.

“At one of the scenes, civilians who had not taken shelter were seen nearby when a cluster bomblet fell close to them, resulting in light injuries to three people,” Israel Police said. “The footage clearly illustrates the importance of civilians taking cover and following Home Front Command instructions. In this case, the injuries were light, but the incident could have ended much more tragically.”

לפני זמן קצר החלה מתקפת טילים לאזור תל אביב - במהלך הירי נפלו פצצות מטיל מתפזר שהסבו נזק במספר מוקדים



באחת הזירות נראו אזרחים שלא התמגנו ובסמוך אליהם נפל טיל מתפזר שהוביל לפציעה קלה של שלושה אזרחים. התיעוד ממחיש באופן מובהק את המחויבות של האזרחים להתמגן ולהישמע להנחיות פיקוד… pic.twitter.com/6bDYy2cKA3 — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) March 15, 2026

Additional police and bomb disposal teams were dispatched to the Sharon region after parts of another munition were discovered there. No further injuries were reported.

Earlier on Sunday, two elderly Israelis were lightly injured in Holon, south of Tel Aviv, when rocket fire from Iran and Hezbollah struck Israel overnight, according to MDA.

MDA paramedics treated an 80-year-old man for minor glass shrapnel wounds and an 80-year-old woman for smoke inhalation. Several others were treated at the scene for shock, the organization said.

Magen David Adom teams search impact sites and treat several people injured while running to shelters or suffering from anxiety after rocket fire toward Israel on March 15, 2026. Credit: MDA.

The Israeli military said multiple missiles were launched from Iran toward Eilat and central Israel overnight, while rockets were fired from Lebanon toward central regions early Sunday morning.

Sirens sounded across wide areas, sending residents rushing to bomb shelters.

On Sunday morning, additional air-raid sirens were activated across northern Israel following additional launches from Lebanon toward the Upper Galilee, the Golan Heights and the Haifa Bay area. The IDF Home Front Command instructed residents to remain in protected spaces until further notice.

MDA reported no additional casualties in later barrages and urged the public to follow Home Front Command safety instructions.

Iran continued to fire ballistic missiles at Israel throughout Saturday, with a cluster munition warhead lightly wounding two civilians in the southernmost city of Eilat.

The missile was likely intercepted by Israel’s air-defense system, but its fragments dropped in seven locations in Eilat, Ynet reported.

A boy, 12, and a man, 39, were taken to the city’s Yoseftal Medical Center. They were hit while outside protected spaces.

Israel’s Health Ministry said on Sunday that 3,195 people have been evacuated to hospitals since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28. As of 7 a.m., 81 remain hospitalized—one in critical condition, nine in serious, 10 in moderate and 60 in good condition—with one under medical evaluation.

Over the past 24 hours, hospitals received 108 newly injured people. Two sustained moderate wounds, 96 suffered light injuries, nine were treated for anxiety and one is under evaluation, according to the ministry.

Health officials said many injuries occurred while people were heading to shelter and urged the public to prepare in advance and move safely to protected spaces.

The Home Front Command will implement new defense guidelines starting on Monday at 6 a.m., easing restrictions in several lower-risk regions—the Beit She’an Valley, Jordan Valley, Samaria, Judea, the Dead Sea area, Western Lachish and the Southern Negev.

Educational and workplace activities will be allowed in locations with access to bomb shelters within the designated protection time, and gatherings of up to 50 people outdoors and 100 indoors will be permitted.