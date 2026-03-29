Israel hits 250 Iran, Lebanon targets in major assault

The Israeli Air Force struck more than 250 targets simultaneously in Iran and Lebanon over the weekend, the military said on Saturday night.

More than 100 sites belonging to the “Iranian terrorist regime” were hit, according to the Israel Defense Forces, including ballistic missile production facilities, ready-to-launch missiles, air defense systems, drones and missile storage facilities.

In a statement later that night, the IDF said its air force had completed a third wave of “wide-scale” strikes across Tehran, targeting dozens of additional terrorist infrastructure sites. Further details were provided on Sunday morning, with the IDF saying that the strikes targeted temporary command centers and weapons production sites in the capital.

“As part of the strikes, the IDF has deepened the degradation of the regime’s weapons production infrastructure, targeting dozens of weapons storage and production sites,” the IDF said, noting that the temporary command centers were hit after the IDF in recent days identified the Iranian regime had begun relocating its command centers to mobile units after most of its command centers were struck by the IAF over the past month.

Israeli warplanes also struck the regime’s ballistic missile production and storage facilities, aerial defense systems and observation posts, according to the statement.

In Lebanon, over 170 Hezbollah terror targets were struck, with the IDF noting that since the start of targeted operations across the border, more than 800 terrorists from the Iranian proxy have been eliminated from the air, sea and ground.

Jerusalem launched “Operation Roaring Lion” against the Iranian regime in coordination with Washington’s “Operation Epic Fury” on Feb. 28, conducting continuous airstrikes targeting senior leadership, the regime’s missile and military capabilities, its nuclear program, and its security apparatus of repression.

Hezbollah launched rockets and suicide drones at Israel on March 2 in retaliation for the targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during the opening strikes of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury.” In response to the violation of the U.S.-brokered Nov. 27, 2024, truce with Lebanon, Israel carried out airstrikes on Hezbollah and ordered troops to seize additional positions in Southern Lebanon to stop cross-border attacks.

“Contrary to the declaration by the Lebanese government earlier this year, Hezbollah is still operating and conducting attacks from Southern Lebanon,” IDF Spokesperson Effie Defrin said on Saturday. “If the Lebanese government will not disarm Hezbollah, the IDF will. We will not allow Hezbollah to rearm, and we will continue operating in order to protect our civilians on our northern border.”

Four IDF divisions are operating in Southern Lebanon to expand ground operations and eliminate Hezbollah terrorists, the military said on Saturday. Troops from the 36th Division located weapons and killed dozens of terror operatives, while Golani Brigade troops dismantled more than 100 terrorist infrastructure sites and over 10 operational shafts. Forces from the 7th Brigade discovered a cache of RPGs, mines and machine guns.

The IDF said the 91st Division identified and killed an armed terrorist over the weekend, while the 162nd Division detected multiple launch cells preparing to fire rockets toward Israel. Minutes later, the air force eliminated another terrorist who opened fire on troops, and the 146th Division killed four others who had launched rockets at Israeli forces.

“The IDF will continue to deepen its operations against the Iranian terrorist regime and the Hezbollah terrorist organization simultaneously, in order to remove threats against the civilians of the State of Israel,” the military said.

