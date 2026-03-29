More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel hits 250 Iran, Lebanon targets in major assault

The IDF carried out wide-scale airstrikes on regime and Hezbollah sites, expanding “Operation Roaring Lion.”

Mar. 29, 2026
Joshua Marks

Israel hits 250 Iran, Lebanon targets in major assault

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
An Israeli artillery unit fires near the Israeli-Lebanese border amid the ongoing war with Iran and Hezbollah, March 28, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
An Israeli artillery unit fires near the Israeli-Lebanese border amid the ongoing war with Iran and Hezbollah, March 28, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Ayal Margolin/Flash90
( Mar. 29, 2026 / JNS )

The Israeli Air Force struck more than 250 targets simultaneously in Iran and Lebanon over the weekend, the military said on Saturday night.

More than 100 sites belonging to the “Iranian terrorist regime” were hit, according to the Israel Defense Forces, including ballistic missile production facilities, ready-to-launch missiles, air defense systems, drones and missile storage facilities.

In a statement later that night, the IDF said its air force had completed a third wave of “wide-scale” strikes across Tehran, targeting dozens of additional terrorist infrastructure sites. Further details were provided on Sunday morning, with the IDF saying that the strikes targeted temporary command centers and weapons production sites in the capital.

“As part of the strikes, the IDF has deepened the degradation of the regime’s weapons production infrastructure, targeting dozens of weapons storage and production sites,” the IDF said, noting that the temporary command centers were hit after the IDF in recent days identified the Iranian regime had begun relocating its command centers to mobile units after most of its command centers were struck by the IAF over the past month.

Israeli warplanes also struck the regime’s ballistic missile production and storage facilities, aerial defense systems and observation posts, according to the statement.

In Lebanon, over 170 Hezbollah terror targets were struck, with the IDF noting that since the start of targeted operations across the border, more than 800 terrorists from the Iranian proxy have been eliminated from the air, sea and ground.

Jerusalem launched “Operation Roaring Lion” against the Iranian regime in coordination with Washington’s “Operation Epic Fury” on Feb. 28, conducting continuous airstrikes targeting senior leadership, the regime’s missile and military capabilities, its nuclear program, and its security apparatus of repression.

Hezbollah launched rockets and suicide drones at Israel on March 2 in retaliation for the targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during the opening strikes of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury.” In response to the violation of the U.S.-brokered Nov. 27, 2024, truce with Lebanon, Israel carried out airstrikes on Hezbollah and ordered troops to seize additional positions in Southern Lebanon to stop cross-border attacks.

“Contrary to the declaration by the Lebanese government earlier this year, Hezbollah is still operating and conducting attacks from Southern Lebanon,” IDF Spokesperson Effie Defrin said on Saturday. “If the Lebanese government will not disarm Hezbollah, the IDF will. We will not allow Hezbollah to rearm, and we will continue operating in order to protect our civilians on our northern border.”

Four IDF divisions are operating in Southern Lebanon to expand ground operations and eliminate Hezbollah terrorists, the military said on Saturday. Troops from the 36th Division located weapons and killed dozens of terror operatives, while Golani Brigade troops dismantled more than 100 terrorist infrastructure sites and over 10 operational shafts. Forces from the 7th Brigade discovered a cache of RPGs, mines and machine guns.

The IDF said the 91st Division identified and killed an armed terrorist over the weekend, while the 162nd Division detected multiple launch cells preparing to fire rockets toward Israel. Minutes later, the air force eliminated another terrorist who opened fire on troops, and the 146th Division killed four others who had launched rockets at Israeli forces.

“The IDF will continue to deepen its operations against the Iranian terrorist regime and the Hezbollah terrorist organization simultaneously, in order to remove threats against the civilians of the State of Israel,” the military said.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Middle East Defense and Security
Joshua Marks
Joshua Marks Joshua Marks
Joshua Marks is a news editor on the Jerusalem desk at JNS.org, where he covers Jewish affairs, the Middle East and global news.
EXPLORE JNS
A car approaches Glen Eira Road in Ripponlea, Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Google Maps.
Antisemitism
Car allegedly swerves at Jews in Melbourne, suspects sought
Police hunt driver and accomplices after the suspected antisemitic attack.
Mar. 29, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Steven Gruzd. Credit: South African Institute of International Affairs.
World News
Jewish South African researcher Steven Gruzd murdered in Johannesburg
Five suspects arrested after apparent criminal abduction.
Mar. 29, 2026
Steve Linde
View of Val Thorens in the morning from Boismint
Israel News
Israeli girl dies in bus accident at French ski resort
Several other passengers sustained minor injuries.
Mar. 29, 2026
Yossi Lempkowicz
Politico coffee mugs on a table during the Politico Playbook Breakfast at the Newseum in Washington, DC, Nov. 28, 2012. Photo by Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Politico publishes cartoon rife with antisemitic imagery
The Israeli prime minister boasts an enormous nose while the U.S. president is grotesquely fat, appearing to divide between the two the stereotypical appearance of the Jew.
Mar. 29, 2026
David Isaac
Pharaoh offering incense, an iconic image from the Tomb of Ramesses III, Egypt. Credit: Sandor Joffee/Koren Jerusalem.
Feature
How is the ‘Echoes of Egypt’ different from all other Haggadahs?
Joshua Berman’s new Haggadah tells the Passover story through the lens of ancient Egypt.
Mar. 29, 2026
Howard Blas
USS Tripoli amphibious assault ship (archive). Photo: US Navy
U.S. News
US ground force arrives near Iran
Some 3,500 sailors and Marines reach the Middle East, with additional forces on the way. The number could reach 10,000 troops.
Mar. 29, 2026
ILH Staff
An oil facility on Khark Island on the shore of the Persian Gulf, March 12, 2017. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / True East
How Trump used strategic chokepoints to pressure Iran and China
Mar. 29, 2026
Doron Spielman
THE COLUMN
Column
Israel’s sniveling classes are in the minority
Ruthie Blum
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Making the Arab case for Israel
Ben Cohen