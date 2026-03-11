IAF officials: Iran launch capabilities may be down to 5% within days

Despite frequent rocket sirens across Israel, the Iranian regime’s missile-launching capabilities could be reduced by up to 95% within days, Hebrew media reported on Tuesday, citing senior Israeli Air Force officials.

The IAF officials told members of the political-security Cabinet that the home front could see a sharp decline in ballistic missile launches within days, according to Channel 12 News. A security source confirmed the assessment to the outlet, saying, “It won’t happen in two days, but it will happen within a few days—not long weeks,” adding that “the firing is expected to decrease dramatically.”

More than 80% of Tehran’s firing potential against the Jewish state has already been destroyed since Jerusalem and Washington launched their joint military operation against the Islamic Republic on Feb. 28, according to the report.

This has been made possible by relentless bombing campaigns over eleven straight days and nights, with Channel 12 reporting that the Israel Defense Forces has dropped over 10,000 munitions on regime targets so far—three times the munitions dropped in June’s 12-day war, codenamed “Operation Rising Lion.”

Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, who took part in the current operation himself, emphasized to his commanders the importance of crippling Iran’s launch capabilities in the coming days. “I want the war to be fought there, not here,” he said. “There should be no shooting, and the country must be able to keep functioning.”

A Cabinet source, echoing the cautious optimism expressed by senior IAF officials, told the outlet that once missile fire drops to “once or twice a day, as happened with the Houthis,” it will be possible to return the economy to near full normalcy.

However, the Israeli public has yet to feel any change, with millions still repeatedly rushing to shelters under fire from the Iranian regime and its Lebanese terrorist proxy Hezbollah. Large parts of the country came under fire again on Wednesday afternoon, when a missile was reportedly intercepted over central Israel—the fourth Iranian missile attack since midnight.

No casualties were reported, though paramedics were dispatched to treat several people injured while rushing to bomb shelters.

The IDF’s Home Front Command has extended nationwide emergency guidelines through Saturday night, keeping schools closed, capping gatherings at 50 people only near protected spaces and allowing essential work to continue only where employees can quickly reach certified shelters.

The Israeli government voted on Tuesday afternoon to extend a “special emergency” for the entire country until late March due to the ongoing fighting with Iran.

The “Special Situation on the Home Front,” which the government voted to extend through March 26, authorizes the Home Front Command to restrict public gatherings and civilian movement.