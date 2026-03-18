More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Leiah Elbaum

Leiah Elbaum is a freelance writer from the central Israeli town of Modi’in.

“Esther Denouncing Haman”
Opinion
Purim: Hope of deliverance
We are in pain, but we need to see the positive in our situation. We need to give thanks for those doing good.
Mar. 23, 2024
Leiah Elbaum