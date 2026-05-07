WATCH: U.S.-Israeli common values illuminate Times Square

A billboard campaign highlighting the shared values of Israel and the United States was projected this week in Times Square, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

“From Jerusalem to Times Square—our shared values shine bright,” the ministry tweeted, posting a video of the scenery.

Two large billboards could be seen lit up, one of which showed Israeli and U.S. flags flutter in front of the Statue of Liberty, and the words “Freedom,” “Security,” “Justice,” “Innovation” and “Human rights” flashing on the screen.

From Jerusalem to Times Square - our shared values shine bright. 🇮🇱🇺🇸

Freedom. Security. Justice. Innovation. Human rights. Partnership built on common values. pic.twitter.com/MJe2FRtEzB — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 6, 2026

This latest campaign comes on the backdrop of a similar measure initiated by the Israeli consulate in New York and the Israeli Foreign Ministry last week.

A message singling out Hezbollah as the obstacle to peace between Israel and Lebanon was screened in Times Square, amid diplomatic talks started between Jerusalem and Beirut for the first time in three decades.