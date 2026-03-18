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Matthew Mainen

Gavel, Judge, Law, Court
Opinion
The misuse of international law to condemn Israel
Those arguing against Israeli annexation of its settlements have not adequately addressed the discrepancies in how the laws related to conquest are applied.
Jun. 29, 2020
Matthew Mainen
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the nation in a video message on June 8, 2020. Source: Screenshot.
Opinion
Bibi’s brilliant annexation bluff?
Jun. 12, 2020
Matthew Mainen
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Jerusalem on March 20, 2019. Photo: Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Opinion
No time to annex like the present
May. 10, 2020
Matthew Mainen
A military helicopter carries Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Alon Shvut in Gush Etzion on Nov. 19, 2019. Photo by Gershon Elinson/Flash90.
Opinion
Trump must reject the myth of ‘occupied Palestine’
A close look at the region’s history and relevant international law casts significant doubt on the “occupied territories” dogma. And without an occupation, the legal case against the settlements collapses.
Nov. 21, 2019
Matthew Mainen
Human Rights Watch Israel and Palestine director Omar Shakir. Credit: Human Rights Watch.
Opinion
Deportation of Shakir is a win for democracy
Israel’s decision to deport Human Rights Watch Israel director Omar Shakir for his BDS activism exemplifies the robustness of Israel’s democratic process.
Nov. 13, 2019
Matthew Mainen
Human Rights Watch Israel and Palestine director Omar Shakir. Credit: Human Rights Watch.
Opinion
Omar Shakir’s lawfare
Whether he recognizes it or not, Shakir’s concerning use of a thoroughly debunked legal framework serves a greater purpose: to delegitimize Israel.
Oct. 6, 2019
Matthew Mainen