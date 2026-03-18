More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Meggie Wyschogrod Fredman

Antisemitism Sign
Opinion
It’s time to take a page from Silicon Valley and disrupt anti-Semitism
Our peers know that big challenges call for big ideas. We know the value of empowering young Jews, and the need to take seriously their ideas and perspectives.
Aug. 16, 2021
Meggie Wyschogrod Fredman