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Rabbi Derek Gormin

Rabbi Derek Gormin

Rabbi Derek Gormin is the managing director of NCSY.

Israel's 77th Independence Day
Opinion
From high school hallways to a homeland: What Yom Ha’atzmaut means to us
More than ever, students are learning that being a Jew means standing for truth, justice and hope, even when it isn’t easy.
May. 1, 2025
Rabbi Derek Gormin
School Classroom
Opinion
The resilient spirit of high school students in a post-Oct. 7 world
Mar. 7, 2025
Rabbi Derek Gormin