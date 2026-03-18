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Michael A. Ross

Michael A. Ross

Michael A. Ross, who holds a J.D., enjoys studying and sharing Jewish participation in democracies.

Quad at American University in Washington, D.C.
Opinion
When will we all just get along?
Warm clergy relations in the 1970s at the Kay Spiritual Life Center at American University in Washington, D.C., may point the way.
Oct. 7, 2025
Michael A. Ross