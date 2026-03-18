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Mika Hackner. Credit: Courtesy.

Mika Hackner

Mika Hackner is a senior research associate at the Jewish Institute for Liberal Values.

Government Center Boston
Opinion
Massachusetts teachers’ event is not about education
All-day training program is about indoctrination and fringe politics and not about how to improve local schools.
Nov. 6, 2024
Cliff Smith