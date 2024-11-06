More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Massachusetts teachers’ event is not about education

All-day training program is about indoctrination and fringe politics and not about how to improve local schools.

Cliff Smith, Mika Hackner
Government Center Boston
Government Center in Boston. Credit: NewtonCourt/Wikipedia.
Cliff Smith
Cliff Smith Cliff Smith
Cliff Smith is a lawyer, a former congressional staffer and the government affairs director at NAVI, the North American Values Institute.
Mika Hackner
Mika Hackner Mika Hackner
Mika Hackner is a senior research associate at the Jewish Institute for Liberal Values.
(Nov. 6, 2024 / JNS)

What do you think might be the slogan of an all-day event for teachers in Massachusetts, sponsored by some of the largest and most influential teachers’ organizations in the state and their partner organizations, shortly before a presidential election?

“More pay for teachers?”

“Protect teachers’ pensions in 2024?”

“Better teachers for better student outcomes?”

And who would you think would be their partner organizations? Maybe various parent-teacher associations or school administrators.Well, the answer in the commonwealth is none of the above.Instead, on Oct. 26, Massachusetts teachers were invited to “Books Not Bombs 2024,” an online program sponsored by the progressive Our Revolution Massachusetts and the anti-Israel “Massachusetts Peace Action.”Yep, those are the real sponsors.

If you’re scratching your head, you probably don’t realize just how off-the-rails a lot of teachers’ unions in Massachusetts have gone.“Books Not Bombs” is not a simple updating of the classic “butter vs. guns” economic principle from the 1950s in the hopes of ensuring we have sufficient resources for the proper education of Massachusetts children. Rather, it’s a political statement about foreign policy made in the service of the most fringe precincts of American politics. “Our Revolution” was founded to support socialist Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential run, and now regularly puts forward proposals calling on people to “reject AIPAC” and support a “ceasefire now” on social media.In case anyone misses the point, one of the supporters of “Our Revolution” corrects their “Reject AIPAC” social-media post by saying what they really want is to “abolish” AIPAC and “abolish” Israel.

The MTA Rank and File for Palestine made up of members of the state’s teachers association, advertised the “Books not Bombs” event on their Instagram page. These same teachers believe Israel is “committing a Palestinian holocaust.”None of this bothers the Massachusetts Teachers Association because they’ve been saying much the same thing for months. Last December, they sent a communication to the National Education Association urging them to tell the Biden administration to stop Israel’s “genocidal” war on Gaza. Their statement ignored the more than 100 Israeli hostages still in captivity by the avowedly genocidal terrorist organization Hamas.

Of course, this is brazenly offensive to numerous Jewish Americans, Christians and others who support the world’s only Jewish-majority state, particularly after the horrifying intentional murder of more than 1,200 Israelis and the kidnapping of hundreds of others on Oct. 7, 2023.A large number of people who were taken aback by the MTA’s actions are, in fact, teachers. Two local unions, the Needham Education Association and the Newton Teachers Association, put out statements distancing themselves from the Massachusetts Teachers Association’s views on Israel. “The NTA unequivocally dissociates itself from this statement, and in particular from its antisemitic dog-whistling,” said Newton Teachers Association president Mike Zilles.Caren Firger, president of the Needham Education Association, also pointed to another obvious issue. “It’s distracting to the work that we have to do,” and that it is “not at all conducive to the environment that we’re looking to have … which is that people are accepted no matter what their backgrounds are.”Firger asks what is perhaps the most relevant question: Even if you agree with the MTA, so what? Teachers are certainly free to have political opinions. But if an organization supposedly founded in favor of the teaching profession decides to play a hand in foreign policy and fringe left-wing politics at the expense of the teachers and students they serve, one can rightfully ask if they have lost the plot.

The MTA and their allies seem to be caught in a spiral of what Harvard Law professor and Obama administration official Cass Sunstein dubbed the “Law of Group Polarization.” The study found that “people who are opposed to the minimum wage are likely, after talking to each other, to be still more opposed; people who tend to support gun control are likely, after discussion, to support gun control with considerable enthusiasm.” In other words, if you surround yourself with a very narrow-minded group of people, eventually, the entire group becomes even more radical than they were in the first place.

The panels at the “Books Not Bombs” event bear this out.

Rather than having a man the caliber of Sunstein address something relevant—like, perhaps, how his theory of economic “nudges” in schools might increase student learning or health—they have MTA representative Ricardo Rosa on a panel about getting people out to vote. Rosa publicly advocated for a professor who had been fired for using an old anti-semitic trope, declaring that Zionists are “swine,” a man he described as a “good brother and scholar/activist.”

In another panel, MTA member Merrie Najimy spoke on “Releasing tax dollars by pulling back from Gaza, Ukraine and other foreign wars.” Perhaps it is heartening that the Massachusetts Peace Action is not solely anti-Israel but seemingly against any democracy in need of self-defense from authoritarian aggression. However, Najimy’s talk focused entirely on Israel. Najimy, a former president of MTA and founder of the MTA Rank and File for Palestine, claims that what Israel is doing in Gaza is “beyond genocide.”

Books Not Bombs was not about the views of Democrats vs. Republicans. The sentiments expressed by the speakers were far-left fringe, pure and simple, and emblematic of the point of view of too many at the event.

Tellingly, one of the focuses of the event was concern that the outcome of the election “will affect what is read and taught in the classroom,” as they deem education a “political battleground.” The point is clear: they want to perpetuate their fringe political views and plow down obstacles to that, including a clear majority of parents who don’t want anything to do with them.They aren’t wrong in one sense. There is no true neutrality in a school curriculum. The question is, do you want people like this picking curriculum without oversight? Journalist John Chamberlain once pointed out that there was an educational class that saw itself as “an elite of professional untouchables” that did not look favorably on outsiders second-guessing their views or methods. This sort of thinking is made worse by the kind of group polarization that happens all too often in education schools around the country and in unions such as the MTA.Parents, students and teachers should make clear that these fringe views do not represent them and that their schools will not be used as a vehicle to perpetuate them. They should demand that their teachers’ unions focus on their mandate. They should demand better.

Education Anti-Israel Bias
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran, opts for economic pressure
The regime “is in very bad shape” economically and cannot pay its troops due to the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, said the U.S. president.
August 10, 2026 03:13 AM
JNS Staff
Nikolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace’s high representative for Gaza under U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks at a press briefing in Jerusalem on May 13, 2026. Photo by Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Mladenov: Gaza tunnels could take decade to clear
The Board of Peace envoy said that Israel would not be required to withdraw from the Strip until Hamas disarms.
August 10, 2026 02:58 AM
JNS Staff
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
03:57
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David