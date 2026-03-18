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Noa Amouyal

Israelis attend a rally calling for the release of the 240 hostages held kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in Gaza outside the home of Israeli minister of Justice Yariv Levin, in Modi'in, Nov. 9, 2023. Photo by Jonathan Shaul/Flash90.
Israel News
Momentum mothers march in Israel in solidarity with hostages’ families
The 80 mothers were part of Momentum’s Unity Trip to show support for the country.
Nov. 27, 2023
Noa Amouyal
Then-Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with Sen. Bernie Sanders on CBS's “Face the Nation.” Source: Screenshot.
Israel News
US Jewish leader: Far-left criticism of Israel ‘politically insignificant’
Oct. 31, 2023
Noa Amouyal
Rebecca Franks and her family, who made aliyah from Boca Raton, Fla. Credit: Courtesy.
Features
Overcoming the pandemic and adapting to a new home, Israeli women find professional success
Mar. 7, 2022
Noa Amouyal
New immigrants from Ethiopia at the Hadera absorption center in 1991. Credit: Israeli Tsvika/GPO.
Features
Two of the 14,325 stories behind ‘Operation Solomon’
Avi Mizrachi and Racheli Tadesa Malkai recall a turbulent, yet inspiring time.
May. 24, 2021
Noa Amouyal
International Women's Day logo. Credit: Courtesy.
Features
Two steps forward: Women talk of an age of opportunity
Three Anglo immigrants to Israel share their perspectives on working in medicine, social services and sports—and how all that is changing two decades into the 21st century.
Mar. 8, 2021
Noa Amouyal
Jerusalemites wearing a face mask walk in Jerusalem City Center on November 29, 2020, as Israel steps out of coronavirus lockdown and rolls back restrictions. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90
Features
As winter approaches, Israeli nurses hunker down as they continue to tackle COVID-19
While the general public is worn out by the constant flux of coronavirus regulations, health-care workers are feeling the brunt of the public consequences of violating increasingly strict rules.
Dec. 4, 2020
Noa Amouyal
Gal Sade Knigsfild and Nofar Almakias before their wedding in Moshav Yashresh after their original plans were canceled due to new regulations following the spread of the coronavirus, on April 6, 2020. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Features
Despite coronavirus, no wedding-bell blues for these Anglos
Like many others whose plans were unexpectedly put on hold due to the spread of COVID-19, these brides and grooms are suddenly forced to reimagine what their big day will look like.
Jun. 17, 2020
Noa Amouyal
A group of 12-year-olds at the Yuvalei Ha-Bsor School summer camp with their senior adult educator (center) Limor Or, July 2019. Photo by Eric Narrow/JNF.
Features
Bruised, but not broken, Israeli kids near the Gaza border make the most of summer
Unlike school, which has a regimented schedule, life at camp is much more lax—something these children need.
Aug. 13, 2019
Noa Amouyal
New Jewish Agency for Israel CEO Amira Aharonovich. Credit: Jewish Agency for Israel.
Features
Where some see unsettling challenges, Amira Aharonovich sees opportunity
Meet the newly minted CEO of the Jewish Agency and hear how she embraces the Diaspora, the younger generation and change itself.
Jun. 11, 2019
Noa Amouyal
An informational fair in the San Fernando Valley, Calif., organized by Nefesh B’Nefesh, Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael (KKL) and the Jewish National Fund-USA. March 2019. Credit: Courtesy.
Features
Anti-Semitism on minds at ‘aliyah’ fair as North Americans prepare for move
“The upward spike in anti-Semitism across the world and the United States is concerning and distressing,” said William Daroff, senior vice president for Public Policy and director of the Washington office of the Jewish Federations of North America.
Mar. 15, 2019
Noa Amouyal
Israeli children at the book launch for “The Little Spacecraft,” a picture book written by StellarNova co-founder and COO Yael Schuster. Credit: Courtesy.
Features
‘Berrie’ exciting! A story based on Israel’s launching a spacecraft to the moon
As all eyes look up, children’s eyes turn towards the pages of a related book focusing on science and technology.
Feb. 20, 2019
Noa Amouyal
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