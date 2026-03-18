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Rabbi Ana Bonnheim

Rabbi Ana Bonnheim

Rabbi Ana Bonnheim is the founding executive director of the Jewish Learning Collaborative.

women studying the Torah
Opinion
Jewish education is a lifelong endeavor
While the lessons are indeed old, they have stood the test of time by guiding generations of people wrestling with big questions.
Dec. 30, 2024
Rabbi Ana Bonnheim