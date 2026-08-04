Smotrich, Strook urge Netanyahu to prevent entry of ISF personnel into Gaza

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Settlements and National Missions Minister Orit Strook urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to immediately convene the Security Cabinet to revoke its decision approving the entry of the International Stabilization Force into the Gaza Strip.

The ministers wrote in a letter that the ISF must not enter Gaza until its “purpose, legal authority, and missions” are properly amended and clearly delineated.

Smotrich took to X to explain that, “The [15-point Roadmap] plan published by the Board of Peace is not the plan that was presented to us in the Security Cabinet, nor is it the one we voted on.”

The minister was referring to a vote held on July 26 approving the entry of ISF personnel into Gaza. Only National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir voted against, according to Ynet.

Smotrich listed the points of contention with the 15-point framework, stressing that it does not guarantee the full demilitarization of Gaza; requires the Israel Defense Forces to withdraw before Hamas lays down its weapons; changes the mandate of the ISF to the extent that it restricts IDF operations in Gaza; and restores the idea of a Palestinian state as a political objective.