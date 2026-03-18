Rafael Medoff

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
Visitors to the area might be surprised to discover that the Jerusalem neighborhood is actually a major urban community, not at all resembling the stereotypical “settlement” of trailer homes on a windswept hilltop.