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Rafael Medoff

Dr. Rafael Medoff is founding director of the David S. Wyman Institute for Holocaust Studies.

Sudanese refugees, who arrived in Israel in the wake of Darfur genocide, visit Yad Vashem, the Holocaust history museum in Jerusalem in 2009. Credit: Kobi Gideon/Flash90.
Opinion
But when there’s a real genocide, they’re silent
In a region where over 200,000 people were slaughtered just twenty years ago, all the activists who have been yelling at Israel suddenly seem to have lost their voices. Why?
May. 20, 2024
Rafael Medoff
GW protest
Opinion
The Nazis at George Washington University
May. 6, 2024
Rafael Medoff
Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas
Opinion
Jews provoked the Holocaust, Palestinian leaders say (again)
Mar. 7, 2024
Rafael Medoff
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Opinion
When presidents curse at the Jews
Going back to the 1940s, top U.S. officials have said ugly things about Jews and Israel.
Feb. 20, 2024
Rafael Medoff
Philadelphia voters in line during the U.S. presidential elections in November 2016. Credit: Wikimedia Commons/VOA.
Opinion
Should Israel’s fate be decided by a US law from 1845?
Biden’s advisers perceive young voters as being so shallow and uninformed that they will choose their candidate based on whatever image they happen to see on Instagram the day before they vote.
Feb. 4, 2024
Rafael Medoff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog holds up a copy of an Arabic translation of "Mein Kampf" that was found by IDF troops in a children's room used as a Hamas terror base in the Gaza Strip, Nov. 12, 2023. Credit: Israeli President's Residence.
Opinion
‘Mein Kampf’ in Gaza ... and beyond
In more recent years, Hitler’s manifesto has continued to enjoy considerable popularity in the Arab world.
Nov. 26, 2023
Rafael Medoff
Martin Indyk
Opinion
Another official disillusioned
Jewish disillusionment over the behavior of Palestinian Arab leaders is not a new phenomenon.
Sep. 14, 2023
Rafael Medoff
Uyghur people in the streets of Kashgar in west Xinjiang, China, on Sept. 17, 2005. Photo by Matanya Tausig/Flash90.
Opinion
Potemkin propaganda
From the Palestinians to Stalin to China, leftists still fall for the concealment of unspeakable crimes.
Aug. 7, 2023
Rafael Medoff
An aerial view of a mushroom cloud after authorities performed a controlled release of chemicals following a massive train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 2023. Photo: RJ Bobin/Shutterstock
Opinion
Why American towns take biblical names
East Palestine, Ohio doesn’t have an unusual name at all.
Feb. 20, 2023
Rafael Medoff
A main street in Neve Ya'akov, Jerusalem, April 12, 2020. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
Opinion
Neve Yaakov’s American roots
Visitors to the area might be surprised to discover that the Jerusalem neighborhood is actually a major urban community, not at all resembling the stereotypical “settlement” of trailer homes on a windswept hilltop.
Feb. 5, 2023
Rafael Medoff
Filmmaker Ken Burns speaks at the gala ceremony for the inaugural Library of Congress Lavine/Ken Burns Prize for Film, Oct. 17, 2019. Photo by Shawn Miller/Library of Congress.
Opinion
The rampant use and abuse of the Holocaust analogy
From Donald Trump to Sergei Lavrov to Ken Burns, everyone is comparing everyone else to the Nazis.
Jan. 22, 2023
Rafael Medoff
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