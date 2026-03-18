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Rev. Johnnie Moore

Rev. Johnnie Moore

Rev. Johnnie Moore is executive chairman of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Gaza Humanitarian Foundation
Opinion
The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation exists to feed civilians and save lives
Every day, Hamas and its allies—some in suits and ties, and others in newsrooms—produce some lie about deaths at our distribution sites. It is a blood libel.
Jul. 31, 2025
Rev. Johnnie Moore