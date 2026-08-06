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Trump: US has ‘massive amounts’ of munitions

The president pledged to prosecute those leaking secrets regarding weapons stockpiles amid the ongoing war with the Islamic Republic.

JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event promoting his administration's recent tax-relief initiative at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Aug. 5, 2026. Photo by Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event promoting his administration’s recent tax-relief initiative at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Aug. 5, 2026. Photo by Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images.
(Aug. 6, 2026 / JNS)

The United States holds “massive amounts” of munitions, U.S. President Donald Trump said early on Thursday, as he vowed to prosecute those behind leaks about American weapons stockpiles amid the war with Iran.

“Large amounts are being manufactured and shipped to the U.S. as needed,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform, adding that American defense companies “are building the largest number of plants and factories in our country’s history.”

“The ‘leakers’ of these treasonous statements are being hunted down. Long term jail sentences will be sought!” the president said.

On Tuesday, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth dismissed a CNN report claiming the U.S. military depleted nearly 80% of its interceptor stockpile for a key missile defense system during the war with the Islamic Republic.

“That banner is NOT TRUE, CNN. Shame on you,” Hegseth wrote on X, adding, “We don’t hate the Fake News media enough.”

Trump said on Wednesday that American readiness to act militarily against Iran was no bluff, telling a Las Vegas Fox affiliate that “this was more than a threat.”

“In life they know when you’re ready to go and when you’re just bluffing,” Trump said, adding: “Now we were ready to go and we are ready to go. We have to do this.”

Iran says Hormuz shipping arrangement could last up to four months

A proposed shipping arrangement through the Strait of Hormuz being negotiated by Iran and Oman could remain in effect for two to four months, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Thursday, according to state-run IRNA.

The two countries have reached a preliminary understanding on the route’s coordinates, but a broader agreement has yet to be finalized, the report added.

Meanwhile, U.S. Central Command said on Wednesday that “the U.S. continues enforcement of the blockade against Iran.” As of Wednesday, according to CENTCOM, American forces have redirected 48 commercial vessels, disabled two and boarded two.

The U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports and coastal areas is being enforced by CENTCOM to cut off Iranian oil revenues and maritime trade.

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