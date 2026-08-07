Senate passes ‘Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia Act’ overwhelmingly

Legislation to increase sanctions on Russia, a long-time priority of the late senator Lindsey Graham, passed the Senate overwhelmingly on Friday, as lawmakers prepared to go home for the August recess.

The measure was named for Graham, a leading supporter of aid to Ukraine during its defensive war against Moscow. The South Carolina Republican died last month shortly after visiting the war-torn country.

“President Zelensky is watching in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin is watching in Moscow. I would like to think Lindsey Graham is watching as well and proud of what we’ve done,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), the lead Democratic sponsor of the legislation, at a press conference after the vote.

“Today we say to Vladimir Putin, ‘You will not win this war,’” he said. “Time to come to the table for peace.”

The tally was 86-11, garnering more than enough support to overcome the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for passage. The measure now goes to the House.

It takes aim at Russia’s energy sector, allowing U.S. President Donald Trump to penalize the top buyers of the country’s oil and gas. The measure would also extend sanctions on Iran.

Zelensky, who visited the U.S. Capitol last week for Graham’s funeral, asked lawmakers to support the legislation.

After Graham died, his sister and successor, Darline Graham, became the lead sponsor.

“This legislation was deeply important to my brother,” she said at the post-vote press conference. “He believed this was the most consequential piece of legislation that he had ever led.”

Senators of both parties praised the legislation.

“Lindsey knew that strength produces peace and prosperity, and he believed the United States is the greatest force for freedom that mankind has ever known,” stated Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.).

“With the passage of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia Act, we honor his legacy and send a clear message to our allies and enemies alike: the United States will defend freedom around the world,” he stated.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) stated that “by imposing steep sanctions that will further drain the Kremlin’s war chest, Congress is delivering an important reminder to Putin and his allies that this is a losing war and authoritarianism will never go unchallenged.”

“Actions speak louder than words, and today’s vote reflects what an overwhelming majority of Americans believe,” he added. “Russia’s unprovoked assault on Ukraine’s sovereignty must fail.”