More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

In Michigan primary ‘AP’ has yet to call, RJC says Dems elected ‘most antisemitic U.S. Senate candidate in America’

With 96% of votes counted, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed leads Rep. Haley Stevens by one percentage point, roughly 15,000 votes.

JNS Staff
Haley Stevens
Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.). Credit: Courtesy of Haley Stevens for Senate campaign.
(Aug. 5, 2026 / JNS)

With 96% of votes counted in the Democratic primary for Michigan Senate, the Associated Press said that it’s still too close to call the race between Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, who is anti-Israel, and Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.), who has drawn support from AIPAC.

Some 15,000 votes separate the two, with El-Sayed recording 740,943 votes (48.5%), just ahead of 726,045 (47.5%) for Stevens.

Mallory McMorrow had 61,249 (4.0%), much more votes than the margin between the other two.

Some outlets called the race in favor of El-Sayed.

Matt Brooks, CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition, stated on Wednesday that Democrats had nominated El-Sayed.

“Abdul El-Sayed is a direct threat to Michigan’s Jewish community,” Brooks said. “El-Sayed has called the government of the Jewish state as ‘evil’ as Hamas, ‘struggled’ to say that Israel has a right to exist as a Jewish state and empathized with a terrorist who tried to murder Jewish schoolchildren at Temple Israel in the Detroit suburbs and yet, Michigan Democrats just picked him as their nominee for the United States Senate.”

“Michigan’s Jewish community does not need this explained to them. They lived it. They watched the smoke rise over Walnut Lake Road in March. Then they watched Abdul El-Sayed reach for a microphone and offer his rationale for why the attack happened: not to blame the terrorist but to place the blame 6,000 miles away and the burden on the Jews of West Bloomfield,” the RJC leader stated. “Their own rabbi called it what it was: offensive. El-Sayed later told his own supporters that saying it was a ‘risk.’ It wasn’t a risk, but it was a clear revelation.”

The RJC referred to El-Sayed as “the most antisemitic U.S. Senate candidate in America.”

El-Sayed’s “campaign’s primary organizing principle is that a pro-Israel Jewish American advocacy group is a hidden hand behind everything wrong in Michigan—an argument so ugly that Haley Stevens herself called it blatant antisemitism.”

“There is nothing complicated about the choice this November,” Brooks stated. “Mike Rogers is a distinguished Army veteran and former FBI special agent, who chaired the House Intelligence Committee. He spent fourteen years in Congress as one of the most reliable pro-America, pro-Israel voices in the House, and he has been unflinching about confronting antisemitism wherever it appears.”

“To our friends in Michigan’s Jewish community, including the tens of thousands who have voted Democrat their entire adult lives and now find themselves politically homeless: this is the moment for real change and action,” he said. “There are more than 100,000 Jewish voters in the Wolverine State. We are not a rounding error, we are the decisive margin. Mike Rogers has earned your vote.”

U.S. Politics
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
A presenter at a conference of the Jewish Federations of North America urged attendees to "avoid 'Zionism'" in a slide on making "effective messages about Israel" on Aug. 4, 2026.
U.S. News
SCOOP: Avoid saying ‘Zionism,’ head of Jewish Federations comms project says in presentation to young leaders
“My jaw kind of hit the floor for a second,” an attendee of the event told JNS.
August 5, 2026 09:23 AM
Andrew Bernard
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: IDF won’t withdraw from Gaza before Hamas disarms
“We are standing firm on our interests,” Israel’s prime minister said in relation to the Board of Peace’s 15-point Roadmap for Gaza.
August 5, 2026 03:32 AM
JNS Staff
Mamdani Tisch NYPD
U.S. News
Anti-Jewish hate crimes up 53.3% in NYC in July, compared to last year, with Jews targeted in 70% of ‘confirmed’ hate crimes
“I remain deeply concerned and very troubled by the unacceptable spike in hate crimes, particularly driven by those targeting Jewish New Yorkers,” New York City Council speaker Julie Menin told JNS.
Aug. 3, 2026
Menachem Wecker, Rebecca Szlechter
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media after signing an executive order establishing the President's Military Spouse Commission in the Oval Office at the White House on Aug. 3, 2026 in Washington, DC. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump slams Iran’s ‘duplicitous’ denial of diplomatic talks
The U.S. president insists that American naval forces are maintaining a strict blockade until Tehran agrees to a deal or total surrender.
Aug. 4, 2026
Joshua Marks
Breaking News
09:28
IDF issues evacuation warning to residents of Al-Mansouri, Lebanon, citing Hezbollah ceasefire violations
08:21
Arab, Islamic foreign ministers meet in Amman to discuss Israeli policies in Jerusalem
07:47
Israeli High Court freezes hundreds of millions in approved budgets, including for Haredi education
07:33
Religious Zionism MK: Break-in attempt at party HQ shows left ‘lost connection to reality’
07:10
Israeli official: Missile interceptor supply no obstacle to renewing war with Iran
07:02
Far-left Israelis target Religious Zionism Party HQ
06:45
Pezeshkian: Palestinian cause ‘unalterable principle’ of Iran’s foreign policy
05:47
IDF dismantles southern Gaza terror tunnel route containing dozens of rockets
05:36
CENTCOM: US forces aided 1,000-plus ships through Strait of Hormuz
05:12
Israeli security forces arrest Palestinian in Jericho for pro-terror incitement
04:50
Sylvan Adams: Mamdani, radical allies a ‘Trojan horse’ in US politics
04:35
Hegseth rejects ‘CNN’ report on depleted US missile interceptors
04:11
Italy’s top diplomat condemns antisemitic threats in Bulgaria
03:46
Canadian Jewish group renews call to list Palestine Action as terrorist entity
03:26
Danon likens Mamdani to ousted ICC prosecutor Khan, says both spread ‘lies’ about Israel
03:10
Israel names 2026 Defense Minister’s Shield Award winners
02:54
AFJS donates new tractor to Jordan Valley farm
02:46
COGAT: More than 2 million tons of food entered Gaza during ceasefire
02:28
Israel Police arrest two for allegedly desecrating memorial site
02:26
Lebanese PM: Hezbollah drew country into war with Israel
01:59
New Israeli ambassador to Japan ‘honored’ to begin mission
01:53
Southern Lebanon: IDF troops dismantle Hezbollah tunnel, seize arms cache
01:36
Huckabee ‘delighted’ by Oceanic island’s opening of Jerusalem embassy
01:16
Anti-Israel El-Sayed leads by just 1.8 points over AIPAC-backed Stevens, 82% of votes counted in closely-watched Michigan Dem Senate primary
00:58
Trump: Iran will ‘never’ obtain nuclear bomb, Strait of Hormuz will open ‘very soon’
00:37
Netanyahu: IDF won’t withdraw from Gaza until Hamas fully disarmed
00:07
Bereaved father thanks Hapoel Tel Aviv for honoring fallen soldiers
00:02
GOP candidate Basler advances in Washington state’s 9th, defeating anti-Israel socialist
23:42
Adam Smith advances in Washington state’s 9th District
23:10
El-Sayed leads by 3.5 points with 45% of votes counted
23:06
No surge in divorce among IDF reservists, review finds
22:06
Stevens lags by 6 points behind anti-Israel El-Sayed in Michigan Dem Senate primary, with 26% of votes counted
21:45
Tlaib wins Dem primary in Michigan 12th
21:27
AIPAC-backed Missouri rep Bell fends off anti-Israel primary challenger, again
21:17
‘Heavily armed’ man arrested at Trump golf course in Los Angeles
18:21
US Justice Department demanded answers from Mamdani about ‘unequal treatment’ of Jews, NY Post reports
18:10
Kaploun says Canada should restrict some visas, broaden terror listings to fight Jew-hatred
17:32
Israeli consul in NY says he met with musician targeted at Pennsylvania eatery for being ‘visibly Jewish’
17:28
Being big-tent party, with democratic socialists, a ‘strength, not a weakness’ for Democrats, Schumer tells CNN
17:03
Leaving Canada due to ‘astounding’ surge of Jew-hatred, prominent Jewish prof says
16:55
Rubio talks global terror threats with Paraguayan vice president
15:44
Saskatchewan synagogue egged during Saturday services
14:05
Israel, Lebanon start talks in Rome
13:37
Indian ship sunk in Yemeni waters, ‘Reuters’ reports
13:15
Iran probably responsible for cyberattacks on US water systems, FBI says
12:14
IDF arrests Islamic Jihad terrorist in Samaria
12:08
Israel says it arrested terror suspect who plotted attack
11:55
Iraq reportedly shipped 30 million barrels of oil via Hormuz in a month despite blockade
11:29
US depleted ‘virtually all’ precision missiles in war with Iran, Reuters reports
11:17
Israel says it dismantled 10 weapon production machines in Qatabiya area
More Updates
JNS TV
Pro-Palestinian, Pro-Hamas, Anti-Israel Protesters, May 2021
JNS TV / The Quad
Is Hamas really disarming?
August 4, 2026 02:56 AM
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
COLUMNS
Brian McDonald. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Israel’s Ceuta mistake could cost it a pro-Israel Spanish government in 2027
Brian McDonald
Senior Contributing Editor
A tale of three ‘anybody but Bibi’ stooges
Ruthie Blum