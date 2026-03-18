More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Robert Isler

Robert Isler

Robert Isler is a freelance writer focusing on issues related to Judaism and Israel.

Rep. Thomas Massie
Opinion
The unapologetic antisemite in Congress
Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie has voted against antisemitism measures in Congress, called for the U.S. to stop sending military aid to Israel and railed out against the “Israel lobby.”
Jun. 24, 2025
Robert Isler