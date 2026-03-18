More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Shuki Taylor

Shuki Taylor

Shuki Taylor is the founder and CEO of M²: The Institute for Experiential Jewish Education.

BBYO Convention in Denver
Opinion
The things we carry, the people we’ll become
Why Jewish leaders and educators are essential in shaping the next generation’s response to antisemitism.
Apr. 24, 2025
Shuki Taylor