TikTok pair gets suspended sentence for ‘Jew fishing’ stunt

Two men in the U.K. received suspended jail sentences on Friday after admitting that they filmed themselves for TikTok carrying a fishing rod in London while saying they were out “catching Jews.”

Adam Bedoui and Abdelkader Amir Bousloub, both 21, were each handed a six-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months, the London Evening Standard reported on Saturday.

The men joked about going “fishing for Jews” in the videos they filmed in Stamford Hill, a predominantly Jewish area of north London, on May 7, the report said.

They targeted a man with abuse that they planned to upload to social media. The two tried to flee when officers arrived but were detained, the Metropolitan Police said at the time.

“These men thought nothing of travelling to Stamford Hill so they could generate social media likes from hateful so-called content,” Detective Chief Superintendent Brittany Clarke, who oversees policing in the area, told the Evening Standard.

Bedoui and Bousloub were ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 20 days of rehabilitation activity, alongside paying £85 ($113) in prosecution costs.

The U.K. recorded the highest per capita rate of violent antisemitic assaults in the Jewish world in 2025, with 121 serious cases among a Jewish population of roughly 300,000.

Incidents included the Oct. 2 jihadist attack on a Manchester synagogue, in which two Jews died. This year, British Jews were horrified by the stabbing of two Jews in Golders Green, London, on April 29 and the torching of four Hatzola Northwest ambulances, also in London, on March 23.

The Community Security Trust, British Jewry’s watchdog on antisemitism, recorded 3,700 antisemitic incidents in 2025, the second-highest total on record.