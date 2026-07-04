IDF kills 20 terrorists in Gaza, catches 60 in Judea and Samaria

The Israel Defense Forces continued to operate on three fronts over the past week, dismantling more than half a mile of an underground tunnel in the Gaza Strip, apprehending more than 60 Palestinian terror suspects in Judea and Samaria, and striking terrorists in Southern Lebanon, the army said on Saturday.

In addition to the tunnel destroyed in Gaza, the IDF’s Southern Command has concentrated efforts to dismantle additional terror infrastructure sites in the Khan Yunis area in the southern part of the Strip, the IDF said.

Israeli forces targeted and killed some 20 Gazan terrorists, including operatives involved in rebuilding Hamas’s military apparatus and terrorists who infiltrated the northwestern Negev during the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, the military added.

In Judea and Samaria, Israeli soldiers detained suspects affiliated with Hamas, including an individual suspected of stone-hurling, and suspects involved in the possession and trafficking of weapons, the army said.

In addition, approximately 162,000 shekels (~$54,000) in terror funds, five unmanned aerial vehicles, materials used to manufacture explosive devices, incitement materials, ammunition and weapons, including pistols and M-16 rifles, were confiscated by Israeli security forces across the region.

In Southern Lebanon, the Israeli Air Force conducted four precise strikes against terrorists who posed an immediate threat to the troops operating in the area and attacked three Hezbollah command centers.

On Friday, the IDF responded to a violation of the Israeli-Lebanese framework agreement, carrying out strikes on 10 Hezbollah infrastructure sites and a truck used to transfer weapons in Southern Lebanon, the military stated.

The sites included the areas of Bint Jbeil, Beit Yahoun, Kounine and Braachit, all in southeastern Lebanon and in the IDF-established security zone.

“The targeted infrastructure sites were used by Hezbollah to advance attacks against IDF soldiers operating in the security zone,” the IDF said.

The truck was struck overnight Friday, triggering secondary explosions “indicating the presence of weapons inside the truck,” the military said.

Earlier in the week, Hezbollah’s “drone airport” underground tunnel uncovered under the village of Majdal Zoun in the western part of Southern Lebanon was dismantled, the IDF said.

“The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to its soldiers and Israeli civilians,” the army added.

The underground compound in Majdal Zoun was discovered last month, some five miles north of the Israeli border.

Hezbollah used the infrastructure, which runs underneath civilian buildings including a mosque and a school, to assemble, store and launch drones at the State of Israel and IDF troops, the military said in June.