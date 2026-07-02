Liat Cohen-Reeis

“There is work to do to spread the positive appreciation of the quality and value of Jewish day schools in places that have not yet seen the expansion experienced by the majority,” Paul Bernstein, CEO of Prizmah, told JNS.
A €2.5 million European Research Council grant will fund an international effort led by the University of Groningen and the Israel Antiquities Authority to trace where the ancient manuscripts came from.
“There is nothing he hasn’t won, nothing he hasn’t achieved, nothing he hasn’t proven and yet at 100, he continues to surprise and thrill us,” said actor Josh Gad, who produced the long-awaited “Spaceballs” sequel with Brooks.
“There is work to do to spread the positive appreciation of the quality and value of Jewish day schools in places that have not yet seen the expansion experienced by the majority,” Paul Bernstein, CEO of Prizmah, told JNS.
A €2.5 million European Research Council grant will fund an international effort led by the University of Groningen and the Israel Antiquities Authority to trace where the ancient manuscripts came from.
“There is nothing he hasn’t won, nothing he hasn’t achieved, nothing he hasn’t proven and yet at 100, he continues to surprise and thrill us,” said actor Josh Gad, who produced the long-awaited “Spaceballs” sequel with Brooks.