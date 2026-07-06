The myth of the ‘Palestinian’ cause

U.S. President Trump signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Iran and the Trump administration is in talks with the Palestinian Authority to “boost their strained bilateral relationship,” as Washington seeks Ramallah’s cooperation to advance its landmark policy initiatives in the region.

No Palestinian Authority leader has ever condemned the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and the ensuing slaughter of 1,200 people and kidnapping of 1,200 others into the Gaza Strip. Polls show overwhelming support for the Oct. 7 massacre among the Arab Muslim populations in Gaza, and in Judea and Samaria. And the P.A. continues to pay salaries to terrorists and their families for attempts to kill Jews as part of its longtime “pay for slay” policy.

Under the Taylor Force Act, U.S. law explicitly prohibits American aid to the P.A. And yet, the Trump administration is nevertheless working to transfer billions of dollars in P.A. revenues currently withheld by Israel to the underfunded Board of Peace. This body was established by Washington to advance its 20-point plan for ending the war in Gaza and rebuilding the enclave—a plan that envisions the P.A. eventually taking over governance of the Gaza Strip after carrying out “comprehensive reforms.”

This latest push for engagement and funding, however well-intentioned, collides with a deeper reality: What began as terror attacks against Jews in Israel has evolved into the central cause uniting every radical movement in the West. From climate activism to feminism, Black Lives Matter to LGBTQ+ efforts and indigenous rights movements, the entry ticket is now hatred of Israel and support for Hamas. The Palestinian flag has become the radical left’s new uniform.

This did not happen organically.

As Romanian KGB defector and secret police operator Gen. Ion Mihai Pacepa revealed decades ago, the Soviet Union under Yuri Andropov deliberately invented a Palestinian national identity in the 1960s as a weapon to destroy Israel, and to undermine America and the West. Moscow recruited and trained Yasser Arafat, created the Palestinian Liberation Organization, crafted its cause, wrote its charter and rebranded Jew-hatred as a “national liberation” movement. The strategy was never about Palestinian statehood. It was designed to legitimize terrorism against the Jews to destabilize the West, fracture America from within and turn the free world against itself.

The Soviet Union is gone, but the Red-Green alliance it midwifed, bolstering radical leftists and jihadi Islamists, continues executing the plan with precision.

And yet, far too many in the Jewish world still miss the point. Legacy organizations speak of “peace,” “two states” and “ending the occupation,” while attacking figures like Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir; Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria; and anyone in Israel working toward a strong, unapologetic Jewish state.

This stubborn refusal to confront the manufactured origins and true purpose of the “Palestinian” cause perpetuates the same deadly delusion: more concessions, more funding, more naive hopes pinned on reforms and handshakes, and more international pressure for policies that a post-Oct. 7 Israel now recognizes as suicidal.

The news of American billions flowing again and plans for the P.A. to govern Gaza after “comprehensive reforms” is the latest chapter in this dangerous pattern of delusion. But by definition, an identity forged for the explicit goal of erasing Israel and the Jewish people cannot coexist with a sovereign Jewish state in its ancestral homeland.

It’s time for the Jewish people to wake up. Stop thinking and acting like victims—endlessly explaining, apologizing and begging the world to finally distinguish truth from lies. Stop pursuing solutions that empower those whose identity exists only by erasing the Jewish one.

Instead, Jews should act like the victors they are. They are the people who rose from the ashes of the Holocaust and returned to their ancestral homeland after 2,000 years of exile and persecution. They are the people who turned a desert into one of the most innovative nations on Earth. They formed a military in Israel to keep its people safe from those who want to harm them. And, after the worst massacre since the Holocaust, they are fighting on multiple fronts and emerging stronger.

From the Druze in Syria to Christians in Southern Lebanon, freedom-loving people across the region need a strong, confident Israel as a bulwark against jihadi evil. The world needs to witness what real victory over this darkness looks like. It is not a U.S. president praising an ISIS-linked mass murderer like Ahmed al-Sharaa in Syria as the solution to defeating Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Today, Israel stands as one of the strongest and most moral countries on the planet, and in the best geopolitical position in its modern history as America’s key strategic ally. Despite all the challenges we still have ahead of us, we are not merely surviving this war. We are winning it.

Do not be discouraged that they have “globalized the intifada” under the flag of an invented identity called “Palestine.” Be invigorated. The masks are off for anyone willing to see reality.

The age of Jewish victimhood is over. The age of Jewish victory and Jewish pride has arrived.

Israel is not the problem. It is the solution.