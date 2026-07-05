First time in 2,000 years: Israel carrying out conservation work at Tomb of the Patriarchs

For the first time in 2,000 years, Jewish authorities are conducting conservation work at the Tomb of the Patriarchs, where, according to the Bible, Abraham and Sarah, Isaac and Rebecca, and Jacob and Leah are buried.

The site, revered as the burial place of the patriarchs and matriarchs of the Jewish people, is Judaism’s second-holiest site.

The maintenance and safety upgrades include electrical renovations, air conditioning, improved drainage, new lighting and a fire protection system.

The renovation is helping transform the site into a world-class destination, Yishai Fleisher, director of international and government affairs for the Jewish Community of Hebron, told JNS on Thursday.

“It has a really high-end look and feel and, of course, it will make worship inside much more pleasant, more moving and more spiritual. It also shows the State of Israel is engaging with the site and recognizes its importance to our heritage, tourism and the identity of Israel,” Fleisher said.

He said the investment demonstrates the government’s commitment to preserving a site central to Jewish history and emphasized its potential impact on tourism.

“After Jerusalem, it is one of the most important historical and iconic sites. The building itself is a 2,000-year-old Herodian structure—the only one of Herod’s buildings that still stands. In a sense, we are finishing Herod’s work,” he said.

The centerpiece of the renovation is the long-awaited installation of a roof over the Jewish prayer area. Annual winter rains have frequently flooded the site, damaging infrastructure, while a temporary canopy failed to provide adequate protection. The new roof, combining a metal frame with glass panels, will protect visitors while allowing natural light into the structure.

The Waqf Islamic trust and the Palestinian Authority-run Hebron Municipality hold jurisdiction over the site, while Israeli authorities are responsible for maintaining the section designated for Jewish worship. Any structural changes, however, required Waqf approval. Earlier this year, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who also serves as a minister within the Defense Ministry overseeing civil affairs in Judea and Samaria, transferred approval authority from the P.A. to an Israeli body, clearing the way for the renovations.

The Hall of Isaac and Rebecca

Last week, elected officials who championed the project gathered for a ceremony in the still-uncovered section.

“There isn’t a single member of the Jewish people who has not felt a deep connection to the patriarchs and matriarchs, to the Cave of Machpela, and to our roots here in Hebron,” Smotrich said at the ceremony, referencing the legislation that paved the way for the project.

“This new roofing, together with air conditioning and modern electrical infrastructure, reflects the deep significance of this place and why we are here,” he added.

Minister of Settlement and National Missions Orit Strook, who lives in Hebron, said that for decades Jews had acted as though the Cave of Machpela was not theirs.

“Now, for the first time, we are renovating here. This carries the meaning of ownership and responsibility for this place. It is a move of historical significance,” she said.

Many Palestinian Authority officials have publicly called for the removal of all Jewish residents from Hebron and for barring Jewish visitors from the holy place.

In 2017, UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee designated the Tomb of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs as an endangered Palestinian heritage site.

“We fought against it. I was one of the first people to push back. Many did not believe we could defeat them and, in the end, our fight led President Trump to initially withdraw from UNESCO because of the anti-Hebron decision,” Fleisher told JNS.

The best way to protect such sites, he said, is for Israel to invest in them, assert sovereignty over them, preserve and beautify them, and develop them into major tourist attractions.

“The government is showing that Jewish heritage will not be allowed to fall into the hands of people who want to erase our history and identity. It’s a big day,” he continued.

“On a simple level, we are fulfilling the fifth commandment, ‘Honor thy father and thy mother,’ by making their place beautiful. It’s a great moment,” Fleisher said.