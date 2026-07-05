Anti-Israel propaganda, Iran and the illusion of truth

In this episode of Straight Up, former Israeli Government Press Office director Daniel Seaman explains how the “illusion of truth effect” shapes public opinion through repetition, why anti-Israel narratives spread so effectively online and how psychology, social media and geopolitical strategy are colliding in today’s information war.

Seaman also examines the latest developments involving Iran, Lebanon and the Trump administration’s negotiations, before reflecting on America’s 250th anniversary and the enduring principles of liberty that continue to shape the Western world.

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