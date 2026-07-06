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1,000 days after Oct. 7, Israel fights to prevent the next massacre

Josh Hasten, Alex Traiman
(July 6, 2026 / JNS)

Israel has reached 1,000 days since the Oct. 7 massacre, but the war is far from over.

In this episode of Jerusalem Minute, JNS CEO Alex Traiman and correspondent Josh Hasten discuss why Israel’s battles with Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran may be entering a new phase. They break down Israel’s latest military operations, the destruction of a massive Hezbollah tunnel in southern Lebanon, President Donald Trump’s latest comments about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and what they could mean for the U.S.-Israel alliance.

They also examine reports that Lebanese Christians are looking to Israel for protection, shifting political dynamics inside Israel and the strategic decisions that could reshape the Middle East in the months ahead.

See more at: @JNS_TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Israeli Elections U.S.-Israel Relations Hezbollah Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Iran
Josh Hasten
Josh Hasten Josh Hasten
Josh Hasten is a Middle East correspondent for JNS. He is co-host of the JNS podcast “Jerusalem Minute,” as well as the host of the JNS podcast “Judeacation.” He also hosts the weekly radio program “Israel Uncensored” on “The Land of Israel Radio Network.” An award-winning freelance journalist, he writes regularly for JNS and other publications. He is also a sought-after guest for television and radio interviews on current events in Israel, having appeared on CNN, BBC, Sky News, Fox, APTV, WABC, ILTV, i24News, and many others.
Alex Traiman
Alex Traiman Alex Traiman
Alex Traiman is the CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief of the Jerusalem News Syndicate (JNS) and host of “Jerusalem Minute.” A seasoned Israeli journalist, documentary filmmaker and startup consultant, he is an expert on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. He has interviewed top political figures, including Israeli leaders, U.S. senators and national security officials with insights featured on major networks like BBC, Bloomberg, CBS, NBC, Fox and Newsmax. A former NCAA champion fencer and Yeshiva University Sports Hall of Fame member, he made aliyah in 2004, and lives in Jerusalem with his wife and five children.
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