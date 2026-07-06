1,000 days after Oct. 7, Israel fights to prevent the next massacre
Israel has reached 1,000 days since the Oct. 7 massacre, but the war is far from over.
In this episode of Jerusalem Minute, JNS CEO Alex Traiman and correspondent Josh Hasten discuss why Israel’s battles with Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran may be entering a new phase. They break down Israel’s latest military operations, the destruction of a massive Hezbollah tunnel in southern Lebanon, President Donald Trump’s latest comments about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and what they could mean for the U.S.-Israel alliance.
They also examine reports that Lebanese Christians are looking to Israel for protection, shifting political dynamics inside Israel and the strategic decisions that could reshape the Middle East in the months ahead.
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