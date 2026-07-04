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Wimbledon allows Turkish player to use pro-Palestinian symbol

Watermelon slices representation have long served as a workaround for the PLO flag due to their matching colors.

JNS Staff
Zeynep Sonmez of Turkey in action
Zeynep Sönmez of Turkey in action against Ann Li of the United States during the Ladies’ Singles first round match on Day One of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on June 29, 2026. Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images.
(July 4, 2026 / JNS)

The hosts of Wimbledon decided to permit tennis players to use a symbol affiliated with supporting the Palestinian cause, British media reported on Friday.

The Grand Slam tennis tournament has a policy that supposedly forbids political messaging, which prevents Turkish player Zeynep Sönmez from wearing a pin of the Palestinian flag.

However, the world women’s No. 51 has been using a watermelon shock absorber on her racket as a replacement.

The watermelon, whose colors and shape match the Palestinian flag when sliced open, has been used for decades as a pro-Palestinian political emblem after Israel banned the flag in the wake of the 1967 Six-Day War.

Speaking to Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency news agency on Thursday, the 24-year-old said, “I used to wear a pin. Tournaments no longer allow me to wear it. We had a discussion with the organizers because the Ukrainian flag is allowed but the Palestinian is not.”

She continued, “They ultimately told us they definitely would not allow it. So, I can’t wear the pin. I can use the vibration dampener, and they can’t object to that. That’s why I put the watermelon symbol on my racket.”

Director of Wimbledon Jamie Baker explained the decision to reporters on Friday, claiming, “We don’t allow political messaging from players on court, certainly [messages] that cause type of disruption, so that has been consistent across the rules for a long time,” per outlet TalkSport.

“In terms of the watermelon, we don’t think that’s meeting the threshold for causing any type of disruption,” he added.

The U.K.-based nonprofit Campaign Against Antisemitism criticized the decision, saying that the vibration dampener symbolizes replacing Israel with a Palestinian state, according to The Telegraph.

In a rare measure in 2022, Wimbledon eased its political restriction, allowing players to don Ukrainian symbols.

“The Ukrainian situation was obviously quite unique, [with] everything that happened here around our government guidance and international response, and we did respond to that and provided support to Ukrainian players for quite a while,” Baker was quoted as saying.

Sönmez registered an early exit from the tournament, getting knocked out of both the singles and doubles matches on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, TalkSport reported.

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