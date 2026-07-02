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U.S. Primary Elections

Mamdani
U.S. News
Nearly one-third of Democrats favor leaders who identify as democratic socialists, Pew finds
“The Democrats’ priorities are not the American Jewish community’s priorities,” Sam Markstein of the Republican Jewish Coalition told JNS.
July 1, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz at a Campaign Rally in 2024
U.S. News
Harris reaches out to anti-Israel Democrats ahead of possible 2028 presidential bid
The former U.S. vice president “is almost certainly positioning herself as an anti-establishment progressive in 2028,” an election analyst at VoteHub stated.
July 1, 2026
Melat Kiros
U.S. News
Anti-Israel socialists rack up another primary upset in Colorado, as Kiros defeats 15-term incumbent
Melat Kiros, who said that Oct. 7 was the “inevitable consequence of apartheid,” unseated Rep. Diana DeGette in the Democratic primary to represent Denver in Congress.
July 1, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Mamdani dark shadow
U.S. News
‘Double standard’ in Mamdani saying Israel can’t be Jewish while embracing many Muslim states, experts say
“He’s tried to find that middle ground, where he can give a wink and a nod to those kinds of very violent extremist rhetoric, but without being forced to condemn it,” David May, of FDD, told JNS.
June 30, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Ari Berman Yeshiva University
U.S. News
Unclear if Mamdani wins in NYC primaries reflect anti-Zionism, Yeshiva University president says
“I don’t think it’s new,” Ari Berman told JNS. “This is an effort that was there beforehand—there were some wins and some losses, and it’s important to be mindful.”
June 29, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Democratic Socialists of America members march at an Occupy Wall Street protest in New York City. Sept. 17, 2011. Credit: David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
New York Dem party leader brushes off DSA threat, says focus is on beating Republicans
Now that the primaries are over, “we hope that everyone will come together and be united,” Christine Quinn, chair of the executive committee of the New York State Democratic Party, told JNS.
June 26, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Melat Kiros
U.S. News
Democratic Socialist challenging Colorado incumbent unsure Boulder firebombing was antisemitic
“I don’t know,” the candidate said when asked if the attacker targeted Jews during the 2025 attack. “I don’t know what his intentions were.”
June 26, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Pesach Osina
U.S. News
‘Not the party we have grown up with,’ says Dem nominee to represent Queens at NY state Assembly
“The Democratic Party as a whole, the party that we’ve known, that we’ve grown up with, is not an anti-Jewish party,” Pesach Osina told JNS. “It’s a party that reflects our values.”
June 26, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
U.S. Capitol
U.S. News
Under pressure from Trump, Senate backtracks on Iran war powers vote
The Senate rejected a resolution calling for the removal of U.S. forces from the war against Iran after U.S. President Donald Trump hammered Senate Republicans for approving a similar measure the day before.
June 25, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Ilhan Omar
U.S. News
Ilhan Omar endorses CAIR exec director for Washington state House race
The anti-Israel “Squad” member is backing Imraan Siddiqi’s bid to unseat a Democratic incumbent, as progressive challengers target fellow Democrats in Washington state legislative races.
June 25, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Lander
U.S. News
Mamdani-backed Lander ousts incumbent Goldman, calls for ‘new humanism’ in politics
“I will be one of the Jewish members of Congress most willing to stand up for Palestinian human rights,” he told the crowd at his victory party in Brooklyn, N.Y.
June 24, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Dan Goldman
U.S. News
‘Truly a campaign we can all be proud of,’ Goldman says, conceding to Lander
“I have to get even more involved because, apparently, the progressive movement is taking such a deep root in New York City, we have no choice,” Sid Winston, of Brooklyn, told JNS.
June 23, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter