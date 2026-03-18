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Southern Jewish Life

Beth Israel Jackson Mississippi
U.S. News
After synagogue arson, Mississippi mayor decries bias based on faith, race, ethnicity, sexual identity
“Acts of antisemitism, racism and religious hatred are attacks on Jackson as a whole and will be treated as acts of terror against residents’ safety and freedom to worship,” the Jackson mayor stated.
Jan. 11, 2026
JNS Staff, Larry Brook, Southern Jewish Life
Robert Shwartzman, driver of the No. 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet, drives during practice prior to the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana on May 19, 2025. Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images.
Feature
IndyCar driver born in Tel Aviv is just revving up
Robert Shwartzman stunned the racing world when he took the pole position for the May 25 Indianapolis 500, one of the most prestigious races in the world. He called it “the most intense qualifying I have ever done.”
May. 20, 2025
Larry Brook, Southern Jewish Life
Downtown Nashville
Israel News
Citing safety concerns, Nashville hotel cancels pro-Israel summit
As many as 400 participants had booked rooms to attend a summit from May 20 to May 22 at the Sonesta Nashville Airport Hotel.
May. 14, 2024
Larry Brook, Southern Jewish Life
Auburn Tigers
Culture and Society
Auburn wins historic battle of Jewish coaches in SEC championship
Four teams with Jewish coaches played in college basketball tournaments on Sunday.
Mar. 17, 2024
Larry Brook, Southern Jewish Life