Southern Jewish Life

Pundits can claim that Iran and its terror proxies have won a war, even if it has no grounding in reality. If this is what Hamas, Hezbollah and Tehran consider a victory, then they should continue winning this way for the next 100 years.
Pundits can claim that Iran and its terror proxies have won a war, even if it has no grounding in reality. If this is what Hamas, Hezbollah and Tehran consider a victory, then they should continue winning this way for the next 100 years.
Robert Shwartzman stunned the racing world when he took the pole position for the May 25 Indianapolis 500, one of the most prestigious races in the world. He called it “the most intense qualifying I have ever done.”