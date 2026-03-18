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Stockwell Day

Click photo to download. Caption: Former Canadian cabinet minister Stockwell Day and his wife Valorie pictured with Israeli boys who each lost their fathers in a terrorist attack, at a state dinner during Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper's recent trip to Israel. Credit: Provided photo.
Israel News
Close encounters and being kind: A Canadian triumph over terror
Feb. 3, 2014
Stockwell Day