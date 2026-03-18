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Wayne Kopping

Wayne Kopping

Wayne Kopping directed and edited “Tragic Awakening,” a film about antisemitism and Jewish identity.

Tree in Southern Israel
Opinion
Leaving Torah behind left a fragile claim to the land
The real struggle with our enemies isn’t over borders. It is over the Jewish people’s mission and memory.
May. 4, 2025
Wayne Kopping