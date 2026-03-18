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Ziad Abdelnour

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi (left) at a 2018 project on Middle East Democracy at a forum called “Mohammed bin Salman's Saudi Arabia: A Deeper Look,” March 21, 2018. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
The Middle East needs strategic vision, not moral outrage
Let’s be clear. All Arab rulers are prepared, if necessary, to murder those who stand in the way of their political ambitions. So let’s move on.
Nov. 14, 2018
Ziad Abdelnour