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Jewish-owned Florida venue cancels DSA campaign event featuring Tlaib

“The Venue Fort Lauderdale is Jewish-owned and operated, and our values and commitment to the Jewish community are deeply important to us,” the event venue stated.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Rep. Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) speaks in support of the “No Muslim Ban” bill during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 26, 2023. Credit: Phil Pasquini/Shutterstock.
(Aug. 14, 2026 / JNS)

A Jewish-owned Florida venue canceled a Democratic Socialists of America campaign event featuring Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) after learning the “full scope and nature” of the gathering, according to a statement from the venue.

The Venue Fort Lauderdale stated on Thursday that it is “Jewish-owned and operated” and that its “values and commitment to the Jewish community are deeply important to us.”

The Venue also cited “increased security concerns” and a review of promotional materials for the event, titled “Chomp the Oligarchy,” which was scheduled for Friday night.

Tlaib, who has accused Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza, was set to speak at the event alongside Democratic candidates backed by the DSA.

Oliver Larkin is challenging Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) in the Aug. 18 Democratic primary in Florida’s newly configured 25th Congressional District. Elijah Manley is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) in the 20th District.

Angie Nixon, a Democratic Florida state representative who is running for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, was also scheduled to appear. Nixon is competing against retired Lt. Col. Alex Vindman for the chance to challenge Sen. Ashley Moody (R-Fla.).

Melat Kiros, who recently won the Democratic nomination in Colorado’s 1st Congressional District after defeating longtime Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.), was also expected to attend. Kiros has described Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel as “the inevitable consequence of apartheid.”

Gen-Z for Change, which helped organize the event with the Broward County DSA, Miami DSA and Florida Youth Justice Coalition, wrote that the cancellation was part of a “vile and Islamophobic intimidation campaign from right-wing agitators and conservative Democrats.” Organizers claimed the venue demanded that they “uninvite Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib from the rally or the event will be canceled.”

The organizers said they secured a replacement venue, which they said also canceled overnight. They announced on Friday that the event would instead be held at a “3rd allied space.”

U.S. Politics Anti-Israel Bias
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
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