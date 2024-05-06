JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
newsWorld News

BBC presenter appears to side with Hamas during interview

Host Tadhg Enright said, "Yeah" when the guest said Israel was carrying out atrocities.

Erez Linn
Tadhg Enright interviewing Omar Shakir, May 5, 2024. Screenshot: BBC News.
Tadhg Enright interviewing Omar Shakir, May 5, 2024. Screenshot: BBC News.
Edit
(May 6, 2024 / JNS)

In an interview on the BBC on Monday, the host of the British news channel appeared to agree with an activist’s false claim that the Jewish state was committing atrocities in the war in the Gaza Strip.

Tadhg Enright was interviewing Omar Shakir, the regional director of Human Rights Watch, on Israel’s decision to shut down the pro-Hamas Qatari-based channel Al-Jazeera‘s operations in the country.

When asked by Enright for his reaction, Shakir did not mince words. “This is an assault on the freedom of the press,” he stated. “Al-Jazeera is a critical source of information that many Palestinians and others in the region rely upon. Instead of trying to muzzle reporting on atrocities, the Israeli government should stop committing them.”

Enright then said, “Yeah, indeed,” presumably agreeing with the claim that Israel was carrying out atrocities. He then went on to ask Shakir, “I wonder what their claim, the Israeli government’s claim is that Al Jazeera has become a mouthpiece for Hamas.”

The Qatar-based network has vocally denied the charges that it has been pro-Hamas, but in recent weeks it has consistently sided with the terrorist group’s false claims of mass killings, including in cases where it was clear Hamas was using bodies as props and falsifying numbers.

This was the case even after Israel showed those claims to be false, as in the case of an aid truck being attacked by a mob, which caused deaths when people trampled on each other without Israel’s involvement, and the slander against Israel of supposedly creating mass graves in a hospital, where it turned out to be Hamas’s own creation.

This is not the first time the BBC has been accused of being slanted towards the Palestinian terrorist organization. Immediately after the war broke out in October, it refused to call the Islamic group a terrorist group. The BBC later said it would use that term to describe the organization as being a “proscribed terrorist group by the U.K.,” although presumably without claiming it was indeed such a group.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates