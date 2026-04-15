Cindy Mindell

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Palestinian terrorist eliminated after approaching IDF in northern Gaza
No injuries were reported among Israeli forces.
Apr. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Israeli woman charged with spying for Iran
The Nazareth resident was accused of photographing military and energy sites for an Iranian handler in exchange for payment.
Apr. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Palestinian terrorist shot in Samaria; knife attack foiled
No injuries were reported in the attempted terrorist assault.
Apr. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Jerusalem Winner Marathon cancels 26.2-mile race as scorching heat expected to hit Israel
“This is not ordinary heat, so prepare accordingly,” said Amir Givati, director of the Israel Meteorological Service.
Apr. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
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Report: Iran used Chinese satellite to target US bases
Iran is said to have obtained a Chinese spy satellite in 2024 that helped the IRGC target U.S. military sites during the recent war.
Apr. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Avdija becomes first Israeli to reach NBA playoffs
The 25-year-old forward erupted for 41 points and a clutch three-point play as he carried Portland past Phoenix in the play-in to reach his first NBA postseason.
Apr. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
CENTCOM: US naval blockade of Iranian ports ‘fully implemented’
“U.S. forces maintain maritime superiority in the Middle East,” said Adm. Brad Cooper; Trump: the Iran war is “very close to over.”
Apr. 15, 2026
Joshua Marks
U.S. News
Trump renews criticism of Pope Leo over Iran comments
“Will someone please tell Pope Leo that Iran has killed at least 42,000 innocent, completely unarmed, protesters,” the president wrote.
Apr. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
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Middle East
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Eastern Europe
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Report: Iran used Chinese satellite to target US bases
Iran is said to have obtained a Chinese spy satellite in 2024 that helped the IRGC target U.S. military sites during the recent war.
Apr. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
Auckland council advances Israel sanctions review
Vote on Holocaust Remembrance Day drew criticism from a Jewish community activist, who cited rising antisemitism in New Zealand.
Apr. 15, 2026
Canaan Lidor
World News
CENTCOM: US naval blockade of Iranian ports ‘fully implemented’
“U.S. forces maintain maritime superiority in the Middle East,” said Adm. Brad Cooper; Trump: the Iran war is “very close to over.”
Apr. 15, 2026
Joshua Marks
World News
Amid rising Jew-hatred, thousands march at Auschwitz on Holocaust memorial day
“We are becoming that legacy, we’re becoming that memory and it’s becoming our responsibility, our obligation to carry that memory on,” a Conservative rabbi from Charleston told JNS.
Apr. 14, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
,
Etgar Lefkovits
Antisemitism
Hate Crimes
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Legal Affairs
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Auckland council advances Israel sanctions review
Vote on Holocaust Remembrance Day drew criticism from a Jewish community activist, who cited rising antisemitism in New Zealand.
Apr. 15, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Israel News
Abbas honors ‘pay-for-slay’ official on Yom Hashoah
The P.A. chief awarded a medal to late prisoners’ affairs head Qadri Abu Bakr.
Apr. 15, 2026
Canaan Lidor
U.S. News
Hillsdale professor warns of Jew-hatred on the right
“My thesis is that this is more worrisome for the right than it is for Jews,” David Azerrad said of podcasters like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens and Nick Fuentes.
Apr. 14, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
World News
On Yom Hashaoh, Polish Parliament member unleashes antisemitic tirade against Jews
“Israel is the new Third Reich, and its flag should look exactly like this,” he said, holding up a blue-and-white Israeli flag with a swastika in the center.
Apr. 14, 2026
David Isaac
Jewish Life
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish Education
Jewish Organizations
U.S. News
WATCH: Trump wishes the Jewish people ‘a very happy Passover’
“This week we are reminded that with true faith, eternal hope and the power of prayer, nothing can stop the people of God.”
Apr. 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Jewish Life
Passover as a reminder of resilience, connection and hope
It appears as “a living educational framework—a connection between Jewish communities in Israel and abroad, and a reflection of the strength of these communities across generations.”
Mar. 30, 2026
Israel News
Israeli chief rabbi issues wartime Passover guidelines
Kalman Meir Bar releases special rules for holiday eve, advising evacuees and bomb shelter residents on leaven searches during war.
Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Jewish Life
New AI service at Vilnius University to unlock handwritten Yiddish, Hebrew archives
VILNISH seeks to help scholars and individuals convert historical manuscripts into searchable digital text for research, genealogy and legal documentation.
Mar. 23, 2026
Features
Feature
Advocates, service members push for US military to better understand Jewish needs
“The military at large is not systemically antisemitic,” but there is “definitely a lack of concern for religious needs,” said Rabbi Elie Estrin, of the Aleph Institute.
Apr. 13, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Feature
Chabad’s rabbi in Budapest weighs in on ouster of Viktor Orbán
He discusses what it means for Hungarian Jewry and relations with Israel.
Apr. 13, 2026
David Isaac
Feature
Mamdani decision to sign documents on old, wooden desk on street corners a ‘head scratcher,’ experts say
“He wants to flex his authority as mayor of New York City, so he brings the desk outside to show he should be taken seriously,” Beverly Hallberg, president of District Media Group, told JNS.
Apr. 10, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Feature
Some 60 years after joining Boy Scouts, Ricky Mason is its first Jewish board chair in half a century
“My mother told me I was gonna do it, and so that was sort of enough for me,” he told JNS of becoming an Eagle Scout.
Apr. 10, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Opinion
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow
Moshe Phillips
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
From the editor-in-chief
Neutrality in the fight against genocidal terror isn’t moral
President Trump should have ignored Pope Leo’s comments, and non-Catholics should respect the papacy’s symbolism. But treating Iran as morally equivalent to Israel or America is still wrong.
Apr. 14, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
As Israel and Lebanon speak in Washington, Hezbollah remains the obstacle
Direct diplomatic talks signal a rare opportunity, yet disarming the terror group would impact both Lebanon’s future and the wider conflict.
Apr. 15, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein
Opinion
Trump must always be wrong
Democrats went from “illegal war!” to “he flinched!” without pausing long enough to notice the absurd contradiction.
Apr. 15, 2026
Daniel Winston
Opinion
Judicial procrastination as a political tool
By intentionally dragging proceedings out, prosecutors can effectively eliminate appointments, block political candidacies, torment suspects and shape policy.
Apr. 15, 2026
Yotem Eyal
JNS TV
The Quad
JLMinute
Israel Undiplomatic
Basic Law
Meira K Show
Straight Up
TALX with Alex Traiman
Axis of Truth
Standpoint
Think Twice
Our Middle East
Judeacation
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
How Iranian influence campaigns shape narratives in the United States
Apr. 15, 2026
Emily Schrader
JNS TV / Meira K Show
How NATO’s dependence on the US is testing the alliance
Apr. 15, 2026
Meira K
JNS TV / JLMinute
Why a ceasefire with Iran may be more dangerous than it looks
Apr. 13, 2026
Alex Traiman
,
Josh Hasten
JNS TV / The Quad
A closer look at what’s happening inside Iran
Apr. 13, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
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Palestinian terrorist eliminated after approaching IDF in northern Gaza
No injuries were reported among Israeli forces.
Apr. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Israeli woman charged with spying for Iran
The Nazareth resident was accused of photographing military and energy sites for an Iranian handler in exchange for payment.
Apr. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Palestinian terrorist shot in Samaria; knife attack foiled
No injuries were reported in the attempted terrorist assault.
Apr. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Jerusalem Winner Marathon cancels 26.2-mile race as scorching heat expected to hit Israel
“This is not ordinary heat, so prepare accordingly,” said Amir Givati, director of the Israel Meteorological Service.
Apr. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
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U.S. Politics
U.S.-Israel Relations
U.S. Foreign Policy
U.S. Elections
Education
Congress
World News
Report: Iran used Chinese satellite to target US bases
Iran is said to have obtained a Chinese spy satellite in 2024 that helped the IRGC target U.S. military sites during the recent war.
Apr. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Avdija becomes first Israeli to reach NBA playoffs
The 25-year-old forward erupted for 41 points and a clutch three-point play as he carried Portland past Phoenix in the play-in to reach his first NBA postseason.
Apr. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
CENTCOM: US naval blockade of Iranian ports ‘fully implemented’
“U.S. forces maintain maritime superiority in the Middle East,” said Adm. Brad Cooper; Trump: the Iran war is “very close to over.”
Apr. 15, 2026
Joshua Marks
U.S. News
Trump renews criticism of Pope Leo over Iran comments
“Will someone please tell Pope Leo that Iran has killed at least 42,000 innocent, completely unarmed, protesters,” the president wrote.
Apr. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
World
United Nations
Middle East
Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia
Africa
Latin America
Canada
Australia
Iran
World News
Report: Iran used Chinese satellite to target US bases
Iran is said to have obtained a Chinese spy satellite in 2024 that helped the IRGC target U.S. military sites during the recent war.
Apr. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
Auckland council advances Israel sanctions review
Vote on Holocaust Remembrance Day drew criticism from a Jewish community activist, who cited rising antisemitism in New Zealand.
Apr. 15, 2026
Canaan Lidor
World News
CENTCOM: US naval blockade of Iranian ports ‘fully implemented’
“U.S. forces maintain maritime superiority in the Middle East,” said Adm. Brad Cooper; Trump: the Iran war is “very close to over.”
Apr. 15, 2026
Joshua Marks
World News
Amid rising Jew-hatred, thousands march at Auschwitz on Holocaust memorial day
“We are becoming that legacy, we’re becoming that memory and it’s becoming our responsibility, our obligation to carry that memory on,” a Conservative rabbi from Charleston told JNS.
Apr. 14, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
,
Etgar Lefkovits
Antisemitism
Hate Crimes
Anti-Israel Bias
Campus Antisemitism
Holocaust
BDS Movement
Legal Affairs
Media
World News
Auckland council advances Israel sanctions review
Vote on Holocaust Remembrance Day drew criticism from a Jewish community activist, who cited rising antisemitism in New Zealand.
Apr. 15, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Israel News
Abbas honors ‘pay-for-slay’ official on Yom Hashoah
The P.A. chief awarded a medal to late prisoners’ affairs head Qadri Abu Bakr.
Apr. 15, 2026
Canaan Lidor
U.S. News
Hillsdale professor warns of Jew-hatred on the right
“My thesis is that this is more worrisome for the right than it is for Jews,” David Azerrad said of podcasters like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens and Nick Fuentes.
Apr. 14, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
World News
On Yom Hashaoh, Polish Parliament member unleashes antisemitic tirade against Jews
“Israel is the new Third Reich, and its flag should look exactly like this,” he said, holding up a blue-and-white Israeli flag with a swastika in the center.
Apr. 14, 2026
David Isaac
Jewish Life
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish Education
Jewish Organizations
U.S. News
WATCH: Trump wishes the Jewish people ‘a very happy Passover’
“This week we are reminded that with true faith, eternal hope and the power of prayer, nothing can stop the people of God.”
Apr. 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Jewish Life
Passover as a reminder of resilience, connection and hope
It appears as “a living educational framework—a connection between Jewish communities in Israel and abroad, and a reflection of the strength of these communities across generations.”
Mar. 30, 2026
Israel News
Israeli chief rabbi issues wartime Passover guidelines
Kalman Meir Bar releases special rules for holiday eve, advising evacuees and bomb shelter residents on leaven searches during war.
Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Jewish Life
New AI service at Vilnius University to unlock handwritten Yiddish, Hebrew archives
VILNISH seeks to help scholars and individuals convert historical manuscripts into searchable digital text for research, genealogy and legal documentation.
Mar. 23, 2026
Features
Feature
Advocates, service members push for US military to better understand Jewish needs
“The military at large is not systemically antisemitic,” but there is “definitely a lack of concern for religious needs,” said Rabbi Elie Estrin, of the Aleph Institute.
Apr. 13, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Feature
Chabad’s rabbi in Budapest weighs in on ouster of Viktor Orbán
He discusses what it means for Hungarian Jewry and relations with Israel.
Apr. 13, 2026
David Isaac
Feature
Mamdani decision to sign documents on old, wooden desk on street corners a ‘head scratcher,’ experts say
“He wants to flex his authority as mayor of New York City, so he brings the desk outside to show he should be taken seriously,” Beverly Hallberg, president of District Media Group, told JNS.
Apr. 10, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Feature
Some 60 years after joining Boy Scouts, Ricky Mason is its first Jewish board chair in half a century
“My mother told me I was gonna do it, and so that was sort of enough for me,” he told JNS of becoming an Eagle Scout.
Apr. 10, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Opinion
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow
Moshe Phillips
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
From the editor-in-chief
Neutrality in the fight against genocidal terror isn’t moral
President Trump should have ignored Pope Leo’s comments, and non-Catholics should respect the papacy’s symbolism. But treating Iran as morally equivalent to Israel or America is still wrong.
Apr. 14, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
As Israel and Lebanon speak in Washington, Hezbollah remains the obstacle
Direct diplomatic talks signal a rare opportunity, yet disarming the terror group would impact both Lebanon’s future and the wider conflict.
Apr. 15, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein
Opinion
Trump must always be wrong
Democrats went from “illegal war!” to “he flinched!” without pausing long enough to notice the absurd contradiction.
Apr. 15, 2026
Daniel Winston
Opinion
Judicial procrastination as a political tool
By intentionally dragging proceedings out, prosecutors can effectively eliminate appointments, block political candidacies, torment suspects and shape policy.
Apr. 15, 2026
Yotem Eyal
JNS TV
The Quad
JLMinute
Israel Undiplomatic
Basic Law
Meira K Show
Straight Up
TALX with Alex Traiman
Axis of Truth
Standpoint
Think Twice
Our Middle East
Judeacation
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
How Iranian influence campaigns shape narratives in the United States
Apr. 15, 2026
Emily Schrader
JNS TV / Meira K Show
How NATO’s dependence on the US is testing the alliance
Apr. 15, 2026
Meira K
JNS TV / JLMinute
Why a ceasefire with Iran may be more dangerous than it looks
Apr. 13, 2026
Alex Traiman
,
Josh Hasten
JNS TV / The Quad
A closer look at what’s happening inside Iran
Apr. 13, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
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U.S.
World
Antisemitism
Jewish Life
Features
Opinion
JNS TV
The Wire
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Republish JNS Content
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Cindy Mindell
U.S. News
Connecticut shooting’s youngest victim laid to rest as Jewish community unites
Dec. 18, 2012
Cindy Mindell
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Judie Jacobson