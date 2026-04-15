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Judie Jacobson

Click photo to download. Caption: Six-year-old Noah Pozner, the youngest victim of the Newtown, Conn., school shooting. Credit: Connecticut Jewish Ledger
U.S. News
Connecticut shooting’s youngest victim laid to rest as Jewish community unites
Dec. 18, 2012
Cindy Mindell, Judie Jacobson