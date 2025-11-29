More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Erdoğan and the unanswered questions of peace

The Turkish president courts the Vatican and Washington while stepping up pressure on Israel and the region.

Nov. 29, 2025
Fiamma Nirenstein

Erdoğan and the unanswered questions of peace

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Pope Leo in Turkey
Pope Leo XIV is welcomed by Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, on Nov. 27, 2025. Photo by Andreas Solaro/AFP via Getty Images.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.

It is never easy to probe the intentions of a pope, still less to imagine what passes through his mind as, with a single glass of water for comfort, he is required to listen to one of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s interminable monologues. Stability, rapprochement among peoples, a just and lasting peace—these are the values that Pope Leo XIV sincerely seeks in these times of what increasingly resembles a creeping third world war.

The setting chosen for this encounter, Nicea—today’s Iznik—where in 325 Emperor Constantine convened the first council of quarrelsome bishops, evokes ideas of unity, compromise and the strength of a Church that has endured for 1,700 years. Yet in Turkey, Christians numbered nearly four million at the start of the 20th century; today they have been reduced to about 100,000. It is a tragedy seen throughout much of the Islamic world. One can be certain that behind closed doors, the pope raised this with Erdoğan.

In the coming Middle Eastern days, a remark by the great historian Bernard Lewis may once again prove prescient: the day will come, he said, when Iran will become Turkey and Turkey will become Iran. By this, he meant that Ankara would aspire to impose the leadership of the Sunni Muslim Brotherhood, reclaiming an imperial dimension in the Islamic world—the Ottoman one.

For years, Italy and much of Europe dreamed that Turkey—a NATO member, militarily strong, rich in history—would serve as a bridge between West and East. Erdoğan has violently overturned that hope.

He has punished anything and anyone who does not align with his rule, plunged his economy into turmoil, crushed the Kurds, and above all, attacked Israel and the Jews with words and deeds—comparing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Hitler, hosting the Hamas leadership as Qatar does, and organizing lavishly funded flotillas from Turkish ports.

To the pope, Erdoğan again voiced his “astute appreciation” of the Palestinian cause, repeating his familiar themes of Palestinian statehood and Jerusalem’s sovereignty. In eastern Jerusalem and the Old City, Turkish-backed activist hubs proliferate.

Dozens of Turkish diplomats operate out of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, while Israelis no longer reside in Istanbul. When Ismail Haniyeh, one of Hamas’s most brutal leaders, was eliminated, the Turkish Embassy flag in Tel Aviv was lowered to half-staff.

Donald Trump now wants Erdoğan to play a role in his sweeping 20-point peace plan for the region, beginning with Gaza. Turkey matters: it maintains deep ties with Russia and controls a critical gate for refugees seeking entry into Europe—one that Erdoğan opens and closes at will.

But Israel will not accept a Turkish presence on its border from within Gaza. Trump understands this, just as he understands why it is preferable for Saudi Arabia—not Turkey—to acquire advanced U.S. fighter jets. In Turkish hands, such weaponry could pose an existential danger to far too many actors.

Ankara has now announced its ambition to build an “Iron Dome” of its own—an Israeli-style missile defense system. Against whom, exactly? The Turkish answer is “Israel.” The real answer is different: only a power harboring aggressive intentions, like Iran or Hezbollah, would require such a shield. This raises the real question that now hangs over the region: What does Turkey truly intend to do? Is it pursuing a Middle Eastern program of conquest?

The pope wishes only to make a journey of peace. Yet as Lebanon again hangs in the balance, it is clear that peace will come only when the obsession with setting Israel ablaze is finally abandoned, as it was not two years ago.

If, for example, the Lebanese government at last succeeds in disarming Hezbollah, as existing agreements require, then peace—with a capital P—would draw much closer. The pope knows this. So do many others.

The unanswered question remains Erdoğan.

Middle East
EXPLORE JNS
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin