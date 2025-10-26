More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Forget the old clichés

A new US-Israel strategy is reshaping the Middle East in which Egypt is taking a leading role.

Oct. 26, 2025
Fiamma Nirenstein

Forget the old clichés

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Trump Egypt el-Sisi
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the Tonino Lamborghini International Convention Center in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Oct. 13, 2025. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.

The old clichés no longer apply to the U.S.-Israel relationship. It’s time to stop talking about the United States “acting in Israel’s interests” or claiming that “Netanyahu takes orders from Trump.”

The relationship has moved beyond those outdated formulas. What we are witnessing now is a genuine alignment of interests—a partnership built not on dependence, but on shared purpose. Its name is peace.

This evolving strategy is complex and long-term, requiring patience and a broader view of the regional transformation underway. Reports that Israel must seek American approval before acting militarily in Gaza are false; in reality, both nations recognize the same threats and often act on overlapping objectives.

The new framework involves 24 nations, some not traditionally friendly toward Israel, but all acknowledging that the era of Hamas-led terror must end.

The United States and Israel are united in pursuing a post-Gaza order that brings in Saudi Arabia and even distant players such as Indonesia under an expanded vision of the Abraham Accords.

Egypt has emerged as a key partner, balancing Turkey’s ambitions and helping facilitate humanitarian and recovery efforts, including the return of the hostages’ remains for honorable burial.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s patient diplomacy in allowing Cairo to take a leading role signals a calculated trust in regional cooperation, not weakness.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has reasserted his influence, demanding the immediate return of the remaining 13 Israeli hostages and warning Hamas of severe consequences for any further delay. His stance reflects not mere politics but a principle of respect—placing moral clarity before diplomatic convenience.

The outlines of a second phase of Trump’s plan are already visible: disarm Hamas, remove its leadership and begin reconstruction under a U.S.-coordinated “stabilization force” likely led by Egypt and overseen by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. Moderate Arab states are ready to fund Gaza’s rebuilding, but only once Hamas is gone.

Turkey and Qatar remain disruptive actors. Erdogan’s distribution of Turkish flags throughout Gaza under the banner of the Muslim Brotherhood underscores his hostility to Israel and his regional ambitions. These challenges will test both Netanyahu’s caution and Trump’s vision.

Still, the path forward is clear. The new regional compact will rest on five pillars: the return of all hostages, the removal of weapons, the expulsion of Hamas, respect for the security boundary, and long-term deradicalization.

At stake is the creation of a new Middle East shaped by shared security interests rather than ideological divides—driven by the immense ambition of Trump and the steadfast patriotism of Netanyahu, who together are charting a course few could have imagined just a year ago.

The old criteria are gone. What replaces them is a pragmatic and hard-won understanding: peace through strength, regional cooperation through clarity, and progress through patience.

Middle East U.S.-Israel Relations Benjamin Netanyahu Abraham Accords
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin