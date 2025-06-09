Greta Thunberg’s ignorance doesn’t excuse her actions

There are probably many things activist Greta Thunberg doesn’t know while she “globalizes the intifada,” as is the trend these days.

For instance, what does she know about keffiyehs, a symbol of terrorism that she proudly wears with her comrades aboard the Madleen, the ship that sailed to Gaza to deliver “humanitarian aid” before being stopped by Israel? Who did she plan to give it to? Since she and her shipmates weren’t working through organized channels, the only interlocutors would have been Hamas affiliates; they certainly wouldn’t be Israelis or Americans. Thunberg may mean well, but does she realize that Hamas seizes aid, using it to recruit new terrorists and starve more people?

As for the keffiyeh, did she even look at it before putting it on? Does she know that it’s the ceremonial garment of thousands and thousands of terrorists? It’s hard even to list them all: those who blew up the Sbarro’s pizzeria in Jerusalem in 2001, killing 16 people, including Americans; those who attacked public buses, hotels and even a disco that same year, leaving behind hundreds and hundreds of corpses, including the elderly and young children; those who murdered Israeli athletes and coaches at the Munich Olympics in 1972; and on and on until Oct. 7, 2023, and in all the days since. Terrorists wearing keffiyehs have been responsible for the killing and maiming of thousands and thousands of real, verifiable victims, including the more than 1,200 killed on Oct. 7, unlike the fake casualty figures reported by a Hamas ministry or Al Jazeera.

The keffiyeh is shameful. If Thunberg hopes to portray herself as a victim by wearing it, it doesn’t work—not for her or her friend, the French-Palestinian European Parliament member Rima Hassan, or any of the others on the Madleen who go on camera talking about how dangerous their journey is.

The truth is that their gratuitous provocation, while Israel struggles to deliver food despite Hamas, is far more dangerous. It helps Hamas, condemns the hostages to death, supports the Muslim Brotherhood, and gives Iran more time to complete the atomic bomb. Above all, it fuels the monstrous siege by swaying a public that has embraced the most brutal lies against the Jewish state and is driven by a drunken hope of destroying Israel—and with it, of putting the Jewish people “back in their place,” as if they’ve imagined themselves to be someone special for more than two thousand years.

Thunberg and her worldwide followers think Israelis are genocidal, ethnic-cleansing racists who deliberately aim for children’s heads and starve Gazans—in short, a people to be destroyed.

And those beliefs have real-world consequences. In Rome, Juden Raus was written on the synagogue in Piazza Bologna—today’s translation of “From the river to the sea.” In France, rabbis and others have been beaten on the streets. In Boulder, Colo., a group of peaceful Jews was firebombed while walking along an outdoor mall to raise awareness of the hostages still being held captive in Gaza.

Israel and the Jewish people are the victims of a crowd of political opportunists who’ve been given space to indulge in abstract musings on antisemitism by claiming that they aren’t against the Jews or Zionism—just Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his actions, as if this were a real political debate. In reality, it’s nothing more than a volcano that has erupted, once again, against the Jews.