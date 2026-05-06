ADL report says 2025 one of most violent years for American Jews

Although incidents of Jew-hatred declined overall in the United States in 2025, last year was one of the most violent years for Jews in the country, according to a new audit published by the Anti-Defamation League.

The 203 antisemitic assaults in 2025 represent a 4% increase from the 196 in 2024, and assaults with a deadly weapon rose nearly 40%, from 23 in 2024 to 32 last year.

Vandalism and harassment declined 21% and 39%, respectively, from 2024 to 2025, per the ADL audit.

There was a dramatic decline—66%—of Jew-hatred on college and university campuses, and campus incidents related to anti-Israel protests were down 83% between 2024 and 2025, according to the audit.

The audit attributed the decrease of incidents on campuses to the “decline of the anti-Israel encampment movement that drove the spike in incidents on campuses in the spring of 2024.”

In 2025, 45% of incidents involved Israel or Zionism, down from 58% in 2024, according to the report. The most incidents (1,160) occurred in New York, followed by California (817), New Jersey (687), Florida (319) and Pennsylvania (281) in 2025.

Overall, the audit found 6,274 reported instances of antisemitism in 2025, a 33% decline from the 9,354 in 2024. Still, it was the third-largest number that the ADL has recorded.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the ADL, stated that the audit findings show “how dramatically the threat landscape has shifted.”

“Numbers that would have shocked us five years ago are now our floor,” he stated. “People are being murdered because of antisemitism on American soil, and thousands more are threatened.”