More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

The scorpion’s tactic: Hamas provokes, Israel stands firm

Even as the terror group violates agreements and sows chaos, Israel remains focused on recovering its fallen and advancing the disarmament of Gaza.

Oct. 16, 2025
Fiamma Nirenstein

The scorpion’s tactic: Hamas provokes, Israel stands firm

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Hamas
Hamas terrorists in Gaza City after a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel in Gaza, Oct. 11, 2025. Credit: Ali Hassan/Flash90.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.

Hamas is trying again—but Israel is not flinching.

After the return of 20 living hostages from the horrors of Gaza, the process of handing over the bodies of the fallen has faltered. For Israel, the recovery of its dead carries sacred meaning.

It is as ancient as the story of Priam kneeling before Achilles to reclaim the body of his son Hector. For the Jewish people, restored to their homeland, returning their dead for burial among their own is not a political gesture; it is a moral and spiritual duty.

Achilles, a mythic hero, ultimately returned the son to his father. Hamas, by contrast, is no hero. It remains a terrorist organization bent on vengeance even as its own people long to celebrate the war’s end. Videos now show its men kneeling, begging for mercy that never comes. Members of the Doghmush clan—accused of rebellion—have already lost dozens of their own, tortured, beaten and executed by Hamas in recent days.

After delivering only nine of the 28 promised bodies, Hamas added insult to injury by returning the remains of an Arab man dressed in an IDF uniform. The terror group called it a “mistake,” but it was a violation nonetheless. Israel, however, did not allow itself to be provoked.

Under the agreement, Hamas was to return all hostages—living and dead—within 72 hours, in exchange for almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 250 serving life sentences for murder, all of whom continue to receive monthly stipends from the Palestinian Authority. Yet many media headlines equate these convicted killers with the freed hostages, as if the two could ever be comparable.

Another two bodies were returned on Wednesday night, leaving 19 unaccounted for. Israel could easily have frozen the agreement over Hamas’s breach, but instead it has exercised restraint.

Perhaps Hamas truly cannot locate the bodies—or perhaps, more cynically, it seeks to deepen internal divisions within Israeli society or retain leverage for the disarmament talks ahead. And behind it all, Iran may again be using Hamas to inflame antisemitic rage and drag Israel into renewed confrontation.

Israel’s focus, meanwhile, is shifting toward the next phase: the surrender of Hamas’s weapons and its complete removal from Gaza. That process will once again bring U.S. President Donald Trump back to the regional stage.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a recent interview with CBS that Israel had decided “to give peace a chance.” Quoting Trump, he said that if Hamas doesn’t lay down its arms, “all hell breaks loose.” Trump himself declared bluntly: “If they don’t disarm, we will disarm them.”

Both leaders appear determined to secure peace, but if forced to fight again, they will do so together.

Still, the metaphor endures. A scorpion is a scorpion. And even when it knows that the sting will kill it, it cannot resist striking. Hamas, cornered and exposed, may yet lash out once more—but Israel, disciplined and steadfast, will not take the bait.

Iran Hamas Benjamin Netanyahu
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard