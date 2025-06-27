Why Trump called on Israel to unshackle Netanyahu

U.S. President Donald Trump is no stranger to blunt declarations, but his latest intervention in Israeli politics goes beyond soundbites. It’s a pointed warning and a rallying cry.

In a tweet on his Truth Social platform that stunned political observers on both sides of the Atlantic, Trump wrote: “I was shocked to hear that the State of Israel, which has just had one of its greatest moments in history and is strongly led by Bibi Netanyahu, is continuing its ridiculous witch hunt against their great war-time prime minister!”

“Bibi Netanyahu’s trial should be cancelled, immediately, or a pardon given to a great hero, who has done so much for the State (of Israel),” Trump demanded. “Bibi and I just went through hell together, fighting a very tough and brilliant longtime enemy of Israel, Iran, and Bibi could not have been better, sharper or stronger in his love for the incredible Holy Land.”

This wasn’t just a defense of an ally. It was a geopolitical statement. Trump—who has never made his admiration for Israel or Netanyahu a secret—framed the Israeli prime minister’s wartime leadership against Iran as nothing short of heroic. He praised Netanyahu’s courage and intelligence, saying they could not be bettered.

And yet, back in Jerusalem, the same leader who led Israel through the most high-stakes military campaign in its modern history is being forced—three times a week—to walk in and out of courtrooms over what increasingly appear to be threadbare legal charges, launched in an era long since eclipsed by war and national survival.

Yes, Trump’s statement is intrusive. But in the context of U.S.-Israel relations, it is not unusual. Presidents have long weighed in on Israeli internal matters—from former President Joe Biden’s sanctions against settlers in Judea and Samaria to repeated attempts to restrain Israel’s military freedom in Gaza.

The intimacy between the two allies has always cut both ways. Trump himself is not always flattering. Just days ago, frustrated by Israeli airstrikes launched after a declared ceasefire, he was overheard fuming about Israel and Iran, “They don’t know what the f**k they’re doing.”

But make no mistake—Trump knows the playbook. He knows Menachem Begin defied Ronald Reagan to strike Iraq’s nuclear reactor. He knows Ehud Olmert did the same under George W. Bush in Syria. And he knows that Netanyahu didn’t act rashly; he moved quietly, deliberately, and finally with U.S. coordination, thanks to years of backchannel diplomacy involving figures such as Ron Dermer.

The result: a joint U.S.-Israel strike that crippled Iran’s nuclear program. Now, Trump sees the road ahead as a realignment of the Middle East.

With the Iranian threat neutralized, the Abraham Accords may expand, and a durable regional peace is possible. But not if Hamas remains intact, not if hostages remain captive, and not if Netanyahu remains shackled by a politically driven trial over cigars and champagne.

In Trump’s eyes, Netanyahu isn’t just a prime minister but a wartime leader who now carries the potential to usher in peace.

And for that to happen, Trump insists that he must be free—not just from airstrikes and bunker-busting decisions, but from the legal entanglements that threaten to reduce him to a “lame duck” in the most critical postwar moment in decades.

Trump needs Netanyahu. Netanyahu needs Trump. The peace-seeking world needs them both.

Don’t tie his hands.