2025: When Israel took the war beyond its borders

Israel faced an uncomfortable truth this year: Its enemies had learned how to attack Jews from a distance while insulating themselves from consequences.

Hamas, Hezbollah and the Iranian-backed Houthis launched missiles and terror from Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, while directing operations from safe havens abroad. Israel’s response over the past year reflected a decisive shift—one rooted in a simple principle: Those who attack Jews will be held accountable, wherever they operate.

What followed was not a single campaign but a series of deliberate, escalating responses designed to restore deterrence against a network of Iranian proxies that had come to view geography, deniability and diplomacy as shields.

The first and clearest test of that approach came from Yemen. On May 4, a missile launched by the Houthis landed on the grounds of Ben-Gurion International Airport, threatening Israel’s primary civilian aviation hub and demonstrating how a group operating more than 1,000 miles away could endanger the Israeli heartland. Israel responded swiftly. Two days later, on May 6, Israeli forces struck the main airport in Sana’a, its capital city, marking Israel’s second strike in Yemen in two days and signaling that geographic distance would not provide immunity.

Rather than stopping there, Israel expanded the scope of its response. On June 10, the Israeli Navy struck Hodeidah Port, a critical Red Sea logistics hub used by the Houthis for weapons transfers and financing. Israeli officials warned that continued attacks could lead to a naval and air blockade, an escalation aimed not merely at launch sites but at the Houthis’ economic infrastructure.

When Houthi missile fire resumed, Israel struck again on July 7, hitting three Yemeni ports and a power plant. Further strikes followed on Aug. 24, targeting Sana’a in response to additional missile launches, and again on Sept. 10-11, when Israel struck positions in Sana’a and al-Jawf province after renewed missile and drone attacks. After the Houthis claimed responsibility for a drone attack on a hotel in Eilat on Sept. 25, Israel once more struck Houthi command and logistics assets in Yemen’s capital.

By year’s end, the message was unmistakable: Attacks launched from Yemen would be answered in Yemen, by air and by sea.

Israel’s northern front presented a different challenge, one demanding far greater calibration. Hezbollah’s attacks from Lebanon carried the ever-present risk of escalation into full-scale war. Still, Israel made clear throughout 2025 that restraint would not mean passivity. On March 22, after rockets were fired from Southern Lebanon, Israeli artillery and airstrikes hit Hezbollah positions near the border. Though limited in scope, the response reinforced that even “contained” attacks would carry consequences.

That principle was driven home more forcefully on April 1, when Israel struck Beirut’s southern suburbs, killing a senior Hezbollah operative. Israeli officials said the target had assisted Hezbollah, Hamas and Iran’s Quds Force in planning a significant and imminent terror attack against Israeli civilians. The choice of Beirut, rather than a border village, was deliberate. It conveyed that Hezbollah’s leadership and operational planners would be held personally accountable, regardless of location.

Later in the year, Israel continued to enforce deterrence despite international pressure. On Nov. 6, Israeli forces warned residents of Lebanese villages in the south to evacuate before launching airstrikes, drawing criticism from UNIFIL officials, who cited U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701. Additional Israeli strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs were reported on Nov. 23-24, again aimed at senior Hezbollah figures. Israel’s approach in Lebanon remained measured but firm: Escalation was avoided where possible, but deterrence was not outsourced to diplomacy alone.

Syria, long a conduit for Iranian-backed activity, remained a secondary but persistent arena. On June 4, Israel struck targets inside Syria after projectiles crossed into Israeli territory. Jerusalem made clear that Syrian sovereignty—or chaos—would not serve as cover for attacks, whether conducted by local militias or Iranian-backed forces operating on Syrian soil. If territory was used to launch attacks against Israel, responsibility would follow.

The most consequential signal of the year came in early fall. On Sept. 9, Israeli strikes targeted Hamas leadership figures in Qatar, triggering intense regional diplomacy. Hamas acknowledged that some of its members were killed, though senior leaders survived. The operation challenged a long-standing assumption that Hamas’s external leadership—operating under diplomatic protection while directing violence—was insulated from the battlefield. Israel’s message was unmistakable: Those who plan, finance and coordinate terror are combatants, regardless of how far they sit from the front lines.

Taken together, Israel’s actions in 2025 reflect a coherent doctrine rather than a series of ad hoc responses. Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis attempted to fight a distributed war—launching attacks from multiple countries while expecting Israel to absorb them, localize them or explain them away diplomatically. Israel refused to accept those terms.

And so, Israel did more than respond to attacks; it restored Jewish agency. For Jews worldwide, living amid a resurgence of antisemitism and political indifference, Israel’s actions sent a vital signal—that Jewish blood is not cheap, and Jewish self-defense is not negotiable. By confronting its enemies beyond its borders, Israel reminded the world—and the Jewish people—that sovereignty matters, deterrence matters, and strength remains the ultimate guarantor of Jewish survival.

That lesson, learned painfully in history, was reaffirmed in real time.